Scalo Relocates to New Office Space in Warsaw

Polish technology partner opens a new office space to strengthen collaboration with local clients.

We look forward to using this new space to better serve our clients and drive innovation in software development.” — Anna Stanek, Head of Growth - Poland

WARSAW, POLAND, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scalo, a leading Polish software development company , has officially opened its new Warsaw office. As of May 1, 2025, the company operates from a modern managed office space at Aleje Jerozolimskie 93."Relocating to our new office in Warsaw is a testament to our ongoing commitment to growth and excellence," said Anna Stanek, Head of Growth at Scalo. "We look forward to using this new space to better serve our clients and drive innovation in software development."Headquartered in Wroclaw, Scalo has maintained a continuous presence in Warsaw since 2014. The relocation aims to improve accessibility and foster stronger collaboration with both clients and employees. This move reflects Scalo’s dedication to delivering high-quality service close to its clients.“We are excited to strengthen our collaboration with clients in Warsaw,” said Mariusz Lach, Warsaw Business Unit Manager at Scalo. “Our new location marks a significant step in expanding our presence in the region and enhancing the range of services we offer locally.”Located in the prestigious CitySpace Novo complex, the new branch features two private offices for Warsaw-based employees. Its central location, within walking distance of two major train stations and close to metro, tram, and bus stops, ensures convenient access for both staff and clients.The surrounding area offers a dynamic and modern environment, with amenities including an on-site restaurant and nearby shopping centers.The building is BREEAM Excellent certified, powered entirely by renewable energy , and equipped with energy-efficient lighting and elevators. These features align with Scalo’s commitment to environmental sustainability and reducing its carbon footprint.Scalo currently operates out of five locations, including four software development hubs across Poland and an office in Austin, Texas. Each location is strategically positioned to ensure optimal accessibility and service for the company’s clients.

