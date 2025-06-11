Global Data & AI heavyweights gear up for the Kingdom’s premier tech gathering: Smart Data & AI Summit (SDAIS)

BENGALURU, INDIA, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revolutionizing the business landscape in Saudi Arabia, data-driven transformations are enabling long-term viability of regional as well as multinational corporations. Driven by the nation’s ambitious economic diversification plans, the non-oil sectors in particular are receiving a motivated push from the government which is also fostering a competitive business environment.In the wake of these developments, global data & AI giants’ expansion into the Kingdom is considered strategic as the holy nation is gradually positioning itself as a leader in MENA’s digital economy.But here’s the most pressing question: how are these giants empowering local Saudi businesses with the right resources to succeed in this evolving phase? More importantly, how are they making an entry into one of today’s top-tier data and AI markets?This is where the nation’s foremost event, Smart Data & AI Summit (SDAIS) has emerged as a direct gateway providing access to the most influential public and private organisations. Scheduled for 27 – 28 August 2025 at JW Marriott Hotel Riyadh, the platform will play host to over 300 senior data & AI decision-makers from the Kingdom’s largest organisations including the reputed state-owned enterprises. These profiles include leading C-suite executives, VPs & Heads of Data Analytics, Directors of AI, Machine Learning & Robotics, Data Scientists, Data Engineers, and many others.Supported by the Kingdom’s biggest data management community, DAMA Saudi , the two-day summit will witness the likes of renowned organisations like Snowflake, Kore.ai, Converged Generation Communications Company Ltd. (CGC), Denodo, Ejada, Strategy, Protiviti, Alteryx, Techmango, Ab Initio, trustangle, Reachware, Assembly, Iron Mountain, CodeNinja and ManageEngine. These organisations will be taking centre stage to showcase the most advanced solutions across a wide range of domains including but not limited to Advanced Analytics, Customer Behaviour Analytics, Data Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Warehousing, Predictive Analytics and Enterprise Data Management.While the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is constantly striving to support tech innovation via a plethora of national initiatives including regulatory reforms, investment incentives and the establishment of tech-focused economic zones, the platform has aligned its agenda to champion the above whilst shedding light on the hottest industry trends, strategies and cutting-edge topics.From Unified Data Cloud Architectures, Data Mesh to Generative AI and AI-powered Analytics, a broad range of topics will be covered by the most prominent thought leaders, industry luminaries and technology moguls. Some of the top names include:• Mohamed Abdelsadig - Data Analytics and Excellence Director, STC• Ulysses Demos - Sr. Director Data Management and Protection Office, Red Sea Global• Haniah Alanazi - Director of Data Management & Monetization office, Saudi Electricity Company• Turki Binsalamah - Executive Director for National Strategy, Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property• Nawaf Alghamdi - Director - Data Analytics & AI, Council of Health Insurance• Mushtaq Ahmed Barood - Digital Strategy & Enterprise Architecture Director, Saudi Post | SPL• Conor Roche - Director - Entertainment & Culture, NEOMFurthermore, the event is arriving at a very critical juncture, especially when the country has projected a historic CAGR of 30.04% for data analytics all the way to 2032 along with the recent announcement of a $100 billion AI initiative, Project Transcendence.As Saudi Arabia races ahead in digital transformation, the Smart Data & AI Summit 2025 is set to be the defining stage for visionaries, technology icons, and decision-makers to connect, collaborate and shape the future of data in the Kingdom.For more information about the event, log on to:Media contact:Shrinkhal SharadPR & Communication Leadshrinkhals@tradepassglobal.com+ (91) 80 6166 4401About TradepassProviding access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers.As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.

