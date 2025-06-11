Personalized Nutrition And Supplements Market Analysis: Key Trends, Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

It will grow to $22.10 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%.

What Does The Data On The Personalized Nutrition And Supplements Market Size Indicate?

The global market for personalized nutrition and supplements has been on a rapid growth trajectory in recent years, going from a size of $11.89 billion in 2024 to a projected $13.49 billion by 2025. This astonishing growth, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.4%, is driven in large part by a rising prevalence of chronic lifestyle diseases, an increased awareness of health issues, burgeoning demand for preventive healthcare, advancements in personalized medicine, a fitness and wellness culture that continues to thrive, and a consumer base that is becoming increasingly interested in natural products.

What Are The Market Projections For The Personalized Nutrition And Supplements Industry?

Over the course of the next few years, according to the "Personalized Nutrition And Supplements Global Market Report 2025" from The Business Research Company, this market is expected to see even more explosive growth. By 2029, the report estimates that the size of the personalized nutrition and supplements market will have grown to a massive $22.10 billion, achieving a CAGR of 13.1% during this forecast period.

What Are the Key Drivers Of The Personalized Nutrition And Supplements Market?

The reasons propelling this impressive growth include an increasing demand for DNA-based diets, a rising focus on gut health, growing disposable income levels, an aging global population, subscription-based wellness models, and an increasing interest in the field of biohacking. The forecasts for this period also highlight several major trends that include artificial intelligence AI-driven nutrition planning, real-time nutrient tracking apps, microbiome sequencing technologies, wearable biosensors for diet monitoring, blockchain for supplement traceability, virtual nutrition coaching, and augmented reality for dietary education.

One of the key driving forces behind the growth of the personalized nutrition and supplements market is the rise in health consciousness among individuals. Health consciousness refers to an individual's proactive attitude towards maintaining and improving their well-being and their growing awareness of lifestyle-related diseases, which acts as a motivator to adopt healthier habits to prevent such diseases. As a sign of this increasing health consciousness, a survey conducted by the International Food Information Council in May 2022 found that a substantial 52% of Americans have adhered to a healthy diet or eating pattern over the past year.

Which Companies Are The Key Industry Players In The Personalized Nutrition And Supplements Market?

A large number of major companies operate within the personalized nutrition and supplements market. These companies, which include Nestlé Health Science S.A., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corporation, and others, are increasingly focusing on leveraging advanced technologies like AI and blockchain and expanding their service offerings to include novel features like personalized nutrition guidance.

How Is The Personalized Nutrition And Supplements Market Segmented?

The personalized nutrition and supplements market defines its audience through several sub-segments. These include dietary supplements, functional foods, tablets or capsules, liquids, powders, other dosage forms, and more. Products are mainly distributed through super markets or hypermarkets, specialty stores, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies and e-commerce sites, with the end-users being either residential or commercial customers.

What About Regional Insights In The Personalized Nutrition And Supplements Market?

From a geographical perspective, as per The Business Research Company's report, the largest market for personalized nutrition and supplements in 2024 was North America, even as other regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa continue to have a significant presence in the market.

