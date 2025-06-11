Ivana Ilic - Most Influential CEO 2025 - Security Solutions (Switzerland) by CEO Monthly Review
Award-Winning CEO Ivana Ilic Recognized for Leading Swiss Security Innovations in Security & Investigations, Cyber Intelligence & Global Risk Management.
Under Ivana Ilic’s direction, Swiss Security Solutions LLC has become a leading provider of high-end protection services, private and AI-powered investigations, cyber intelligence, blockchain forensics, and global risk intelligence. With Swiss precision and international reach, the firm supports ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs), investors, capital firms, family offices, and multinational corporations.
This award follows her 2024 recognition as “Most Influential CEO – Zurich (Security Services)”, confirming her continued excellence and impact in the security industry. Ivana Ilic’s visionary approach integrates traditional investigative methods with next-generation technology to provide comprehensive, discreet, and effective solutions tailored to complex global challenges. During 2024 Swiss Security Solutions joined Forbes Business Council and Switzerland Global Enterprise - the official Swiss federal government organisation with special platform.
𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗲𝗹𝘆 𝗦𝘄𝗶𝘀𝘀 ® - 𝗦𝘄𝗶𝘀𝘀 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸
This year, success was first registered Swiss trademark for Security and Investigations - Securely Swiss® with website www.securely.swiss on domain .swiss, which is protected by Swiss Federal Government. The Domain .Swiss represents Swissness in addition to the .ch domain name. In certain circumstances, a .Swiss domain name may constitute an indication of source within the meaning of Article 47.ff of the Federal Act on the Protection of trademarks and indications of source, as the condition to register a . Swiss domain is to have a physical office in Switzerland. Security and safety of the .Swiss domains is based on Swiss Federal Government measures and action plan. Swiss Security Solutions LLC continues to redefine investigative excellence, ensuring that justice and security remain accessible to those who need it most. For more information or to request a consultation, please visit www.swiss-security-solutions.com/contact-us or contact us via Meta verified WhatsApp Business number.
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗦𝘄𝗶𝘀𝘀 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀
Swiss Security Solutions provides customized security, safety, investigative, intelligence, and defence solutions, services, and systems to help, serve, secure, and care for people, businesses, and the public in local communities, and to make private, business, and public customers feel safe. At Swiss Security Solutions, they firmly believe that security is unique and quite unlike any other service. To be effective, it requires expertise, skill, and professionalism, as well as a dedication to providing the best possible protection for people, property, data, and assets. Swiss Security Solutions LLC provides suitable, integral security and intelligence solutions from a single source. Swiss Security Solutions guarantees a 140% - 526% Return on Security Investment (RoSI). Swiss Security Solutions LLC possesses 220+ years of know-how and 85+ years of management experience. They are members of the Swiss Criminalistics Association and the Swiss Security Association, as well as members of the Forbes Business Council, esteemed Switzerland Global Enterprise (S-GE), and fellow members of the International Trade Council (ITC). Corporate Liability Insurance covers CHF 10 million per customer and project. Swiss Security Solutions LLC is the trademark owner of Securely Swiss®, Swiss Detective Agency™, Private Investigator Switzerland™, Private Detective Agency Switzerland™, Cyber Investigative Solutions™, Blockchain Investigation Agency™, Find Person Switzerland™, Crown & Croft Investigations™, and Privatdetektiv Zürich™
𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞: Beware of impersonation scams involving name and the brand of Swiss Security Solutions. Fraudsters and criminals are unlawfully using our identity to deceive individuals and businesses. To protect yourself and your data, please visit our website and read our Disclaimer for more information. Stay vigilant and verify all communications directly with us.
