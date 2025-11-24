Swiss Security Solutions Wins Prestigious Go Global Award 2025 for The Best International Security Services Provider
Swiss company honoured at International Trade Council's prestigious GoGlobal 2025 awards ceremony in London City for excellence in global security services.
The Go Global Awards is an annual international recognition program that celebrates outstanding achievements in global markets, highlighting innovation, success, and excellence in international commerce. Swiss Security Solutions was selected as a finalist and ultimately emerged as the winner in its category, competing against top security service providers from around the world.
"We are honoured to receive this prestigious recognition from the International Trade Council," said CEO Office Spokesperson, Mr. Nenad Klincov of Swiss Security Solutions. "This award validates our commitment to delivering world-class security solutions and our successful expansion into international markets. It reflects the dedication of our entire team to innovation and excellence in protecting our clients globally."
The two-day Trade Mission to the United Kingdom brought together more than 500 high-growth companies, SMEs, multinationals, government officials, foreign direct investment agencies, venture capitalists, and industry leaders across various sectors. Hosted in the heart of Westminster, the event featured a reception, networking lunch, awards ceremony, and strategic business matchmaking opportunities designed to foster collaboration and facilitate global market expansion.
The Go Global Awards provide a platform for companies to gain international exposure, build credibility with potential partners and clients, and network with key decision-makers in government and business. For Swiss Security Solutions, this recognition marks a significant milestone in the company's journey to establish itself as a trusted partner in the global security services market.
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐥
The International Trade Council (ITC) is a global organization dedicated to promoting international trade and fostering business relationships across borders. Through initiatives like the Go Global Awards and international trade missions, the ITC supports businesses in their expansion efforts and celebrates achievements in global commerce.
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐒𝐰𝐢𝐬𝐬 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬
Swiss Security Solutions provides customized security, safety, investigative, intelligence, and defense solutions, services, and systems to help, serve, secure, and care for people, businesses, and the public in local communities, and to make private, business, and public customers feel safe. At Swiss Security Solutions, they firmly believe that security is unique and quite unlike any other service. To be effective, it requires expertise, skill, and professionalism, as well as a dedication to providing the best possible protection for people, property, data, and assets. Swiss Security Solutions LLC provides suitable, integral security and intelligence solutions from a single source. Swiss Security Solutions LLC possesses 220+ years of know-how and 85+ years of management experience. They are members of the Swiss Criminalistics Association and the Swiss Security Association, as well as members of the Forbes Business Council, esteemed Switzerland Global Enterprise (S-GE), and fellow members of the International Trade Council (ITC). Corporate Liability Insurance covers CHF 10 million per customer and project. Swiss Security Solutions LLC is the trademark owner of Securely Swiss®, Swiss Detective Agency™, Private Investigator Switzerland™, Private Detective Agency Switzerland™, Cyber Investigative Solutions™, Blockchain Investigation Agency™, Find Person Switzerland™, Crown & Croft Investigations™, and Privatdetektiv Zürich™
