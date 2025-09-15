Swiss Security Solutions LLC Nominated for Prestigious Go Global Awards 2025
Swiss Security Solutions LLC from Switzerland nominated for the Go Global Awards 2025, honoring excellence, innovation, and trusted global security solutions.
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
The Go Global Awards are among the most internationally respected accolades for companies that demonstrate outstanding achievement in trade, innovation, and global business leadership. Each year, they recognize organizations that have gone above and beyond in expanding their global presence, enhancing trade relations, and implementing breakthroughs in their respective sectors.
Being nominated is an honour in itself, affirming that Swiss Security Solutions LLC from Zurich, Switzerland, stands among the world’s leading innovators in security and intelligence — a testament to our performance, integrity, and vision.
Why This Matters
◉ Excellence in Security & Intelligence Solutions
Our nomination reflects our high standards in designing, developing, and delivering robust security systems and intelligence services. We are dedicated to solutions are cutting-edge, reliable, and responsive to evolving threats.
◉ Driving Innovation
From leveraging emerging technologies to refining risk-assessment frameworks, Swiss Security Solutions has consistently invested in R&D to stay ahead of the curve — safeguarding clients, assets, and information against modern challenges.
◉ Global Partnerships & Influence
Operating at an international level, we have built strategic alliances, collaborated across borders, and contributed to raising global security norms. This recognition by the International Trade Council highlights the impact of those relationships.
◉ Recognition on an International Stage
The Go Global Awards ceremony taking place in London (UK) on November 18–19, 2025, will gather business leaders, innovators, policymakers, and trade experts from across the world. Our participation puts Swiss Security Solutions in dialogue with those shaping the global economy.
𝐋𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐝
We are excited to attend the Go Global Awards in London this November. This nomination inspires us to continue raising the bar — delivering greater value, innovation, and trust for our clients and partners worldwide. In November 2025, the Go Global Awards will unfold within a historic palace in Westminster (London) - mere steps from Parliament - transforming this regal setting into the premier stage for international trade excellence. Far more than a traditional awards ceremony, the program is designed as a full-day event where high-profile one-on-one meetings, curated showcase sessions, and invitation-only networking salons seamlessly interweave. Beneath gilded ceilings and crystal chandeliers, attendees will celebrate industry achievements while sharing insights over rare vintage Champagne, forging professional alliances destined to shape global commerce. Hosted in the heart of London, the Go Global Awards are where connections are forged, ideas are sparked, and a global community of trade-minded individuals comes to life.
For more information about the Go Global Awards 2025, please visit www.goglobalawards.org
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭
Swiss Security Solutions provides customized security, safety, investigative, intelligence, and defense solutions, services, and systems to help, serve, secure, and care for people, businesses, and the public in local communities, and to make private, business, and public customers feel safe. At Swiss Security Solutions, they firmly believe that security is unique and quite unlike any other service. To be effective, it requires expertise, skill, and professionalism, as well as a dedication to providing the best possible protection for people, property, data, and assets. Swiss Security Solutions LLC provides suitable, integral security and intelligence solutions from a single source. Swiss Security Solutions guarantees a 140% - 526% Return on Security Investment (RoSI). Swiss Security Solutions LLC possesses 225+ years of know-how and 85+ years of management experience. They are members of the Swiss Criminalistics Association and the Swiss Security Association, as well as members of the Forbes Business Council, esteemed Switzerland Global Enterprise (S-GE), and fellow members of the International Trade Council (ITC). Corporate Liability Insurance covers CHF 10 million per customer and project. Swiss Security Solutions LLC is the trademark owner of Securely Swiss® with registered Swiss trademark number 830514, Swiss Detective Agency™, Private Investigator Switzerland™, Private Detective Agency Switzerland™, Cyber Investigative Solutions™, Blockchain Investigation Agency™, Find Person Switzerland™, Crown & Croft Investigations™, and Privatdetektiv Zürich™
𝐊𝐞𝐲𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐬:
.
Nicole Klaus Meyer
Swiss Security Solutions LLC
+41 44 586 60 33
