Adopted Business Security & Intelligence Strategy: Pioneering Global Security with AI, Integrity, and Swiss Precision
Swiss Security Solutions Unveils a Strategic Vision to Reinvent Global Security and Intelligence with AI, Integrity, and Swiss Precision.
“The new strategy positions Swiss Security Solutions to deliver high-quality security and investigation services with modern, scalable tools,” said Spokesperson from CEO Office of Swiss Security Solutions. “We remain committed to Swiss values of precision and integrity while broadening our reach through technology, partnerships, and fair pricing that reflects true value for clients and partners.”
Under the adopted plan, the Global Inspector AI app will be a flagship initiative. Development is scheduled for completion by Q2 2026, with a beta release planned ahead of the full launch. The app will combine advanced artificial intelligence, secure data handling, and local regulatory compliance to deliver real-time checks, risk analysis, and case intelligence to corporate and investigative clients worldwide. The company expects the app to improve operational efficiency for clients and create new revenue streams for Swiss Security Solutions. Clients like UHNWI/HNWI offices, family offices, equity firms, capital firms, and law enforcement may profit from using this app.
To support broader market access, the company will increase engagement through a refreshed online store hosted on Shopify. The enhanced store will offer a curated selection of security tools, training packages, and subscription services tailored for corporate security teams and private investigators. This move aims to simplify procurement and provide clients with transparent options and swift fulfillment.
Swiss Security Solutions will also intensify use of Google products and services to improve visibility, data analytics, and customer experience. They expect the integration of Google tools into marketing, cloud workflows, and customer support to enhance responsiveness and provide deeper insights into client needs.
Swiss Security Solutions will actively promote the Securely Swiss® trademark in both Swiss and international markets. As a Swiss Security and Investigation mark, Securely Swiss will represent high standards of confidentiality, compliance, and methodological rigor. The company plans targeted campaigns and partnerships to raise awareness of Securely Swiss® offerings in Europe, North America, and select Asian markets.
To remain competitive and fair, the company will update pricing to align with new market trends. The Executive Board emphasized that adjustments will aim to keep pricing fair and transparent, preserving reasonable margins while reflecting the enhanced value of new products and services.
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐒𝐰𝐢𝐬𝐬 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐋𝐋𝐂
Swiss Security Solutions provides customized security, safety, investigative, intelligence, and defense solutions, services, and systems to help, serve, secure, and care for people, businesses, and the public in local communities, and to make private, business, and public customers feel safe. At Swiss Security Solutions, they firmly believe that security is unique and quite unlike any other service. To be effective, it requires expertise, skill, and professionalism, as well as a dedication to providing the best possible protection for people, property, data, and assets. Swiss Security Solutions LLC provides suitable, integral security and intelligence solutions from a single source. Swiss Security Solutions guarantees a 140% - 526% Return on Security Investment (RoSI). Swiss Security Solutions LLC possesses 220+ years of know-how and 85+ years of management experience. They are members of the Swiss Criminalistics Association and the Swiss Security Association, as well as members of the Forbes Business Council, esteemed Switzerland Global Enterprise (S-GE), and fellow members of the International Trade Council (ITC). Corporate Liability Insurance covers CHF 10 million per customer and project. In 2025, Swiss Security Solutions earned significant industry recognition, receiving the GoGlobal Award 2025 for Best International Security Services Provider, the CEO Influence Award, the CEO Excellence Award, and the Best Employer 2025 distinction. As a Forbes Business Council member, the company also published five expert articles in Forbes, demonstrating its commitment to thought leadership in the security & investigations, risk management and QHSSE sector.
Swiss Security Solutions LLC is the trademark owner of Securely Swiss® Swiss Detective Agency™, Private Investigator Switzerland™, Private Detective Agency Switzerland™, Cyber Investigative Solutions™, Blockchain Investigation Agency™, Find Person Switzerland™, Crown & Croft Investigations™, and Privatdetektiv Zürich™
Endless Possibilities for Swiss Secuirty Solutions Clients
