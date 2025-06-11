Hubject Receives Payment Institution License, First eMobility Company Authorized by BaFin

Hubject Receives Payment Institution License

Hubject Financial Services GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hubject, receives German Financial Supervisor's (BaFin) regulatory permission to process payments

With this financial services authorization, Hubject Financial Services GmbH can develop advanced payment capabilities, enhanced settlement options, and integrated financial products...” — Carsten Puhl, CEO of Hubject Financial Services GmbH

BERLIN, GERMANY, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hubject Financial Services GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hubject, received the German Financial Supervisor’s (BaFin) regulatory permission to process payments under the Payment Services Oversight Act (ZAG) in Europe. Hubject is world’s leading eRoaming Service provider.With the BaFin authorization, Hubject is expanding its portfolio of services. This offers advantages for all Charge Point Operators (CPOs) and eMobility Services Providers (EMPs). Hubject Financial Services will process payments, completing the final piece of an integrated solution that transforms how CPOs and EMPs manage financial transactions, compliance, and revenue optimization.For an industry where cross-border transactions, VAT compliance, and multi-currency settlements create operational complexity, this licensing represents a transformative development. Partners can now focus on growing their charging networks and improving customer experiences while Hubject Financial Services manages the underlying financial infrastructure with full regulatory compliance and approval of a financial supervisor. This regulatory achievement represents a significant milestone for the eMobility industry. After two years of rigorous regulatory preparation, Hubject Financial Services becomes the first eMobility company to receive a payment institution license from BaFin. This achievement establishes Hubject as the only company in the sector to combine proven interoperability technology with its own regulated financial services solution."Today marks the completion of our most ambitious project, delivering on our promise to create truly end-to-end financial solutions for the eMobility industry," said Carsten Puhl, CEO of Hubject Financial Services GmbH. “This creates new possibilities for innovation within the eMobility ecosystem. With this financial services authorization, Hubject Financial Services GmbH can develop advanced payment capabilities, enhanced settlement options, and integrated financial products that address emerging industry needs as EV adoption accelerates globally.”The combination of world-leading interoperability technology and regulated financial services positions Hubject to support the industry's evolution from early adoption to mainstream integration. All Hubject roaming partners can now seamlessly create, send, receive and approve invoices as well as initiate money transfers. Today these processes are done individually, creating a lot of friction between companies. By using Hubject´s services, CPOs and EMPs can fully focus on supporting the transition to the EV mass market – by relying on experienced partners like Hubject.End of Press Release

