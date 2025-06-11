Lemmo Partners with NIO to Focus on 4+2 Smart Mobility with Innovative Folding E+Bike

BERLIN, GERMANY, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lemmo, the German light electric micro-mobility company, has teamed up with NIO to jointly unveil a groundbreaking innovation: the Lemmo Zero dual-mode smart folding e+ bike. A special NIO edition has also been created as part of this collaboration, further advancing the “4 wheels + 2 wheels” 4+2 smart mobility ecosystem.A special NIO edition has also been created as part of this collaboration, further advancing the “4 wheels + 2 wheels” 4+2 smart mobility ecosystem.At the launch event for the all-new ET5 and ET5T held in Hefei on May 25, NIO’s Founder, Chairman, and CEO William Li previewed the co-branded model and highlighted its key features. The e+bike comes in “Moonlight Silver,” matching the new ET5T’s signature color, with accents in “Aurora Orange,” creating a highly integrated visual identity with the car. The bike’s size is over 20% smaller than traditional folding e-bikes and includes a custom-built storage system, allowing it to roll seamlessly into the trunk of the new ET5T—achieving true vehicle-and-e-bike integration. In addition, the Lemmo Zero is deeply integrated with NIO’s in-car system, enabling automatic synchronization of ride data and battery status. Upon arriving at their destination, users can easily switch to cycling mode to explore the area with more freedom and flexibility, offering a more convenient and enjoyable travel and leisure experience.The European version and the NIO collaboration edition of this smart folding e+ bike are expected to officially launch soon, along with a full reveal of its upgraded features and performance. The European model will be available for purchase on lemmofuture.com, while the NIO edition will be sold on the NIO Life platform.Lemmo’s brand vision is to reshape traditional short-distance travel through electric, intelligent, and sustainable design, creating an entirely new product category and ecosystem. Focused on users who seek a flexible and free lifestyle, Lemmo delivers premium experiences starting with lightweight two-wheel mobility.The company pioneered the “E Plus” modular platform that separates the bike frame and electric components, combining the best of traditional bicycles and e-bikes to create a new dual-mode E+ Bike category. This innovation has earned prestigious industry accolades such as the Red Dot: Best of the Best Award and has seen strong sales growth, quickly establishing Lemmo as one of the most innovative and quality-driven short-distance light electric mobility brands in Europe.NIO and Lemmo share a core philosophy: truly great mobility should feel seamless and intuitive, empowering users with greater flexibility and convenience. Both brands emphasize elegant, functional design and tech that adapts to human lives — not the other way around. It also marks Lemmo’s offifficial entry into the Chinese market, aiming to bring more advanced and intelligent mobility solutions to a broader audience and accelerate the widespread adoption of healthier, more sustainable 4+2 smart mobility.Frank Aldorf, Co-founder & CIO of LEMMO:"This collaboration is about showing how intelligent mobility can be simple, elegant, and versatile. With Lemmo Zero, we’re enabling new ways to move — and proud to introduce our first product to the Chinese market together with a brand that shares our vision for user-first, hybrid, 4+2 smart mobility."For more information, visit: www.lemmofuture.com About LemmoLemmo [Light Electric Micro Mobility] is a Berlin-based leader in urban mobility solutions, committed to sustainability, efficiency, and premium design. With a focus on innovation and customer empowerment, Lemmo aims to transform the way people navigate urban landscapes, one ride at a time.

