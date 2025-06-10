Senate Bill 432 Printer's Number 935
PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 399
PRINTER'S NO. 935
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
432
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, LAUGHLIN, J. WARD, STEFANO
AND MASTRIANO, MARCH 17, 2025
SENATOR CULVER, EDUCATION, AS AMENDED, JUNE 10, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in the State System of Higher
Education, providing for educational opportunities for foster
and adopted children.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 2023-A. Educational Opportunities for Foster and
A dopted Children.--(a) An institution shall provide each
eligible nonresident student who enrolls with a fostering
independence waiver for undergraduate courses beginning with the
semester starting in fall 2025.
(b) To be eligible for a fostering independence waiver an
individual must:
(1) Be eligible for a Chafee Education and Training Grant
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
