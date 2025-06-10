Submit Release
Senate Bill 432 Printer's Number 935

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 399

PRINTER'S NO. 935

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

432

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, LAUGHLIN, J. WARD, STEFANO

AND MASTRIANO, MARCH 17, 2025

SENATOR CULVER, EDUCATION, AS AMENDED, JUNE 10, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in the State System of Higher

Education, providing for educational opportunities for foster

and adopted children.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 2023-A. Educational Opportunities for Foster and

A dopted Children.--(a) An institution shall provide each

eligible nonresident student who enrolls with a fostering

independence waiver for undergraduate courses beginning with the

semester starting in fall 2025.

(b) To be eligible for a fostering independence waiver an

individual must:

(1) Be eligible for a Chafee Education and Training Grant

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

