Senate Bill 811 Printer's Number 936

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - funding support from other sources THE COMMONWEALTH that

duplicates the purpose of this act.

(5) Certify that at least 51% of the research described

in the Federal SBIR or STTR Phase II project proposal will be

conducted in this Commonwealth and that the business will

remain based in this Commonwealth for the duration of the

SBIR or STTR Phase II project.

(6) Demonstrate the business' ability to conduct

research in the SBIR or STTR Phase II project proposal.

Section 5. Grant awards.

(a) Grant.--The department may award a grant to match the

money received by a business through an SBIR or STTR Phase I

proposal up to a maximum of $50,000. Seventy-five percent of the

total grant shall be remitted to the business upon receipt of

the SBIR or STTR Phase I award. Twenty-five percent of the total

grant award shall be remitted to the business upon submission of

the Phase II application to the Small Business Administration by

the business and acceptance of the Phase I report by the Small

Business Administration. FUNDING MAY BE USED FOR TECHNICAL AND

BUSINESS ASSISTANCE ACTIVITIES.

(b) Limitations.--A business may:

(1) Receive only one grant per year.

(2) Receive only one grant under this act with respect

to each Federal proposal submission.

(3) Only receive a maximum of five awards under the

program.

Section 6. Application.

The department shall develop an application process for the

program and publish the application process on the department's

publicly accessible Internet website. The application shall

20250SB0811PN0936 - 3 -

<--

<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30