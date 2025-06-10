Senate Bill 811 Printer's Number 936
(5) Certify that at least 51% of the research described
in the Federal SBIR or STTR Phase II project proposal will be
conducted in this Commonwealth and that the business will
remain based in this Commonwealth for the duration of the
SBIR or STTR Phase II project.
(6) Demonstrate the business' ability to conduct
research in the SBIR or STTR Phase II project proposal.
Section 5. Grant awards.
(a) Grant.--The department may award a grant to match the
money received by a business through an SBIR or STTR Phase I
proposal up to a maximum of $50,000. Seventy-five percent of the
total grant shall be remitted to the business upon receipt of
the SBIR or STTR Phase I award. Twenty-five percent of the total
grant award shall be remitted to the business upon submission of
the Phase II application to the Small Business Administration by
the business and acceptance of the Phase I report by the Small
Business Administration. FUNDING MAY BE USED FOR TECHNICAL AND
BUSINESS ASSISTANCE ACTIVITIES.
(b) Limitations.--A business may:
(1) Receive only one grant per year.
(2) Receive only one grant under this act with respect
to each Federal proposal submission.
(3) Only receive a maximum of five awards under the
program.
Section 6. Application.
The department shall develop an application process for the
program and publish the application process on the department's
publicly accessible Internet website. The application shall
