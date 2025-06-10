Submit Release
Senate Bill 755 Printer's Number 941

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - An Act amending the act of November 27, 2019 (P.L.667, No.92), entitled "An act abolishing numerous State authorities, boards, commissions, committees, councils and representatives; and making related repeals," further providing for State authorities, boards, commissions, committees, councils and representatives abolishment; providing for composition of Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission, for transfer of duties and for duty of Secretary of the Commonwealth relating to Interstate Rail Passenger Advisory Council Compact; further providing for repeals; and abrogating an executive order....

