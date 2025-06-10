Senate Bill 828 Printer's Number 937

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - An Act amending Title 62 (Procurement) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, establishing the Buy American Grant Program and the Buy American Grant Fund; and imposing duties on the Department of Community and Economic Development....

