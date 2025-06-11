With the support of the European Union, OSCE concludes “Training of Trainers” course for female officers of Tajikistan’s Border Troops

From 19 May to 7 June 2025, under Phase 3 of the European Union (EU)-funded “Stabilization of Tajikistan's Southern Border Region with Afghanistan” project, the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe (POiD) delivered a Training of Trainers (ToT) course for 20 female officers of Tajikistan’s Border Troops at the “Poytakht” Training Centre.

The course aimed to prepare participants to become Gender Sensitive Search instructors, equipping them with both general and specialized instructional skills for future training efforts within their units.

The course also featured expert contributions from the UNHCR, the EU-funded BOMCA programme, and the POiD, who provided briefings on human rights and gender-sensitive legal frameworks.

This initiative reflects the ongoing commitment of the European Union and the OSCE to inclusive and professional border management in Tajikistan.