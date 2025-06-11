Plant-Based Ice Cream Market Outlook 2025-2034: Trends, Growth Drivers, Size, and Competitive Landscape Insights

The Business Research Company

It will grow to $9.18 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.0%.

What Is The Projected Market Size Of The Plant-Based Ice Cream Market?

Interestingly, the plant-based ice cream market size has witnessed tremendous growth in recent years. Going from a whopping $3.53 billion in 2024, the market size is predicted to bloom to an impressive $4.28 billion in 2025. This represents an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 21.3%. The escalation in the historic period is primarily attributable to the rising popularity of plant-based diets, increased interest in organic food products, a surge in environmental consciousness, advancements in dairy alternatives, and the influential role of social media in promoting vegan lifestyles.

What Is The Anticipated Growth Rate And Market Size Of The Plant-Based Ice Cream Market?

The plant-based ice cream market size of plant-based ice cream gives the impression of continued exponential growth in the next few years. From the promising $4.28 billion, the market is projected to swell to $9.18 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 21.0%. The growth in the forecast period is largely due to the increasing demand for healthier dessert options, the increasing availability of plant-based ingredients, innovation in plant-based products, expansion of distribution channels for plant-based foods, and the rising preference of consumers for clean label products. The forecast period is also expected to witness trends like advancements in plant-based ice cream flavors and textures, advanced production technologies for cost-effective manufacturing, the development of cleaner label and organic plant-based ingredients. Additionally, innovation in packaging for eco-friendly and easy-to-use solutions, and advancements in marketing strategies targeting health-conscious and environmentally aware consumers play a significant role.

What Are The Key Market Drivers For The Growth Of The Plant-Based Ice Cream Market?

An increased interest in vegan food by consumers is predicted to be the significant growth driver for the plant-based ice cream market. Vegan foods, which do not contain any animal products or by-products, are gaining popularity due to heightened health awareness, environmental concerns, and growing demand for cruelty-free, plant-based alternatives. As a result, the demand for plant-based ice cream is experiencing a surge from vegan consumers who look for dairy-free treats that go hand in hand with their ethical and health-conscious lifestyles. A good example of this trend is in April 2023 when the Plant-Based Foods Association, a US-based trade association, reported a rise from 66% in 2021 to 70% in 2022, in the total U.S. population consuming plant-based foods. This trend of increasing vegan food consumers is expected to fuel the growth of the plant-based ice cream market in the future.

Which Companies Define The Plant-Based Ice Cream Market?

Key players shaping the plant-based ice cream market include Nestlé S.A., Danone S.A., Baskin-Robbins, Ben & Jerry's Homemade Holdings Inc., Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams LLC, Pressed Juicery Inc, Salt & Straw LLC, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream LLC, GoodPop LLC, Vegetarian Express Ltd., Little Red Rooster Ice Cream Company LLC, Booja-Booja Ltd., The Brooklyn Creamery, Cado Inc., Wildgood Inc., McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams Inc., Cosmic Bliss Inc., PapaCream, Natural Ice cream, Poco Ice Cream LLC

What New Trends Are Reshaping The Plant-Based Ice Cream Market?

In addition to the above factors, another critical aspect of the plant-based ice cream market is the ongoing trends that are shaping its future. Larger companies within this market are now launching new products, like vegan-based twin flavor ice cream, to attract health-conscious and environmentally aware consumers. For instance, in February 2024, Magnum, a UK-based frozen dessert brand of Unilever, launched a new vegan ice cream flavor, "Chill Blueberry Cookie." This product offers a blueberry sorbet core surrounded by vegan milk chocolate and cookie elements. These new products cater to a growing consumer demand for plant-based treats and emotionally resonant food experiences that align with specific moods or feelings, such as calm or relaxation.

How is the Plant-Based Ice Cream Market Segmented?

The market is segmented as follows:

1 By Product Type: Bars, Cones, Cups Or Tubs, Other Product Types

2 By Source: Soy Milk, Coconut Milk, Almond Milk, Cashew Milk, Other Sources

3 By Flavor: Beans, Nuts, Fruits, Herbs, Other Flavors

4 By Sales Channel: Indirect Sales, Hyper Or Supermarket, Franchise Outlet, Online, Other Sales Channels

And the market subsegments are:

1 By Bars: Chocolate Coated Bars, Fruit-Based Bars, Nut-Based Bars, Protein-Enriched Bars

2 By Cones: Waffle Cones, Sugar Cones, Gluten-Free Cones, Chocolate-Dipped Cones

3 By Cups Or Tubs: Single-Serve Cups, Multi-Serve Tubs, Organic Plant-Based Ice Cream, Low-Calorie or Light Ice Cream

4 By Other Product Types: Ice Cream Sandwiches, Ice Cream Sticks, Ice Cream Cakes, Ice Cream Popsicles

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Plant-Based Ice Cream Market?

The Northern America region held the most significant share in the plant-based ice cream market in 2024. However, during the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region. The report covers several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

