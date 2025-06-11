SUMEC Hardware & Tools Showcases Complete Battery-to-Mains Line-Up at 'Industry Tools by Ferroforma 2025'

Yard Force in Ferroforma 2025

Yard Force in Ferroforma 2025

PowerG 20 V brushless ecosystem and Yard Force cordless OPE headline the brand’s largest Iberian exhibit to date.

BILHAO, SPAIN, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SUMEC Hardware & Tools Co., Ltd. drew record crowds in Hall 3 of Industry Tools by Ferroforma 2025 this week, unveiling more than forty new products across its registered European trademarks PowerG and Yard Force. From compact cordless drills to a zero-emission ride-on mower, the stand demonstrated how SUMEC is helping dealers migrate every corner of the workshop and garden from petrol or corded power to next-generation lithium solutions.

Yard Force: Seven New Machines for the Garden Season
Visitors were greeted by live demos of the ProRider 60 V ride-on mower, a quiet, battery-powered unit that covers up to 6,000 m² on a single charge while delivering instant torque and fingertip speed control. Beside it, three dual-battery walk-behinds – the LM C34B, LM C37B and LM C40B – showed how two interchangeable 20 V packs can drive 34 cm, 37 cm and 40 cm steel decks with the push of a button; vertical-fold handles cut garage storage by 70 percent.
For customers who still prefer petrol, Yard Force introduced the GM H51, a 51 cm self-propelled mower powered by a Honda GCV170 engine and equipped with a one-touch height lever and 4-in-1 clipping management. Rounding out the garden range were two high-pressure cleaners for everyday patios and vehicles.

PowerG: One Battery, Dozens of Brushless Possibilities
At the heart of SUMEC’s indoor display sat a wall of PowerG® 20 V tools. Every model shares the same 2.5 Ah to 5 Ah lithium-ion pack and a one-hour fast charger, simplifying life for retailers and end users alike. Highlights include:
- brushless drill/driver with two-speed gearbox and 20-stage clutch for precise torque control;
- brushless impact drill for masonry work;
- an impact wrench supplying break-away torque with three electronic speed modes;
- 185 mm circular saw and 125 mm angle grinder—both brushless—to give DIYers corded performance without the cord;
- rotary hammer, belt and detail sanders, planer, oscillating multi-tool, jig saw, reciprocating saw and a high-output spray gun for rapid fence and furniture refinishing;
- job-site essentials such as an LED work light, dual-stage compressor/air-pump for tyres and inflatables, and a nail-and-staple gun capable of hundreds of shots per charge.

Heavy-Duty AC Line Extends Reach to Trade Pros
To complement the cordless surge, SUMEC revealed a suite of professional-grade mains tools. New rotary hammers, demolition hammer, wet/dry vacuums, dirty-water pump and apaddle mixer allow contractors to outfit an entire crew from a single vendor while relying on robust copper-wound motors and reinforced gear housings.

“Spanish and Portuguese distributors told us they want a single partner who can carry their customers from entry-level DIY right through to petrol-replacement landscaping and site-ready AC,” said Patrice Burnichon, Managing Director of SUMEC France Sarl, “With PowerG for the toolbox and Yard Force for the garden, that full-spectrum solution is now on their doorstep.”

About SUMEC Hardware & Tools Co., Ltd.
SUMEC Hardware & Tools develops and manufactures innovative, environmentally responsible outdoor-power and hand-held power solutions. Its brands Yard Force and PowerG—both registered in Europe—are sold in more than 50 countries worldwide.

Lin Yinlu
SUMEC FRANCE Sarl
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

SUMEC Hardware & Tools Showcases Complete Battery-to-Mains Line-Up at 'Industry Tools by Ferroforma 2025'

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Lin Yinlu
SUMEC FRANCE Sarl
Company/Organization
MEROTEC GmbH
Otto-Brenner-Str. 8,
Willich, 47877
Germany
+49 1523 1436106
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Yard Force is a well-established brand specializing in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of high-quality outdoor power equipment. Known for its commitment to innovation and performance, Yard Force offers a wide range of products aimed at enhancing the efficiency and ease of outdoor tasks such as lawn care, gardening, and landscaping. The brand is recognized for its cutting-edge technologies, ergonomic designs, and environmentally conscious solutions. Key Product Categories: Lawn Mowers – Yard Force provides both corded and cordless lawn mowers, featuring advanced battery-powered systems and robust motor technology for improved runtime and cutting performance. Their mowers are designed to offer a smooth and even cut, with several models featuring mulching, bagging, and side discharge options. Pressure Washers – Yard Force’s pressure washers are built for heavy-duty cleaning tasks, from washing driveways and decks to cleaning vehicles and garden tools. These machines combine high pressure with efficiency, providing users with powerful cleaning solutions for various outdoor surfaces. Leaf Blowers & Vacuums – Designed for both residential and commercial use, Yard Force’s blowers and vacuums offer effective solutions for clearing debris. Their lightweight models are designed for ease of use, with adjustable speeds and ergonomic handles to minimize user fatigue. Chainsaws – Yard Force offers cordless chainsaws, providing a combination of power, portability, and ease of maintenance. These models are ideal for both residential tree trimming and small-scale logging, featuring safety mechanisms and user-friendly features for precise cuts. String Trimmers & Brush Cutters – The brand’s trimmers and brush cutters are designed to offer superior cutting performance, whether trimming edges or tackling thick brush. Yard Force’s tools are equipped with features like automatic feed lines and adjustable handles for comfort and efficiency. Garden Tools – Yard Force also includes a variety of other gardening tools such as hedge trimmers, snow throwers, and electric cultivators. These products are engineered for precision and durability, helping homeowners and professionals tackle various garden maintenance tasks with ease. Technology & Innovation: Yard Force emphasizes innovation, particularly in its battery-powered products. Many of their tools are equipped with lithium-ion batteries that provide longer run times, faster charging, and lower maintenance costs compared to traditional gas-powered equipment. The brand also integrates smart technology into some of its products, offering features like adjustable speed settings, integrated LED displays, and multi-functional designs. Environmental Focus: Yard Force demonstrates a commitment to sustainability by designing products that reduce environmental impact. Battery-powered tools eliminate the emissions and noise associated with gasoline engines, and the brand continuously explores new ways to improve the energy efficiency and eco-friendliness of its products. Customer Experience: Yard Force is dedicated to providing an excellent customer experience, offering comprehensive product warranties, robust customer service, and a strong online presence for easy access to support and product information. Their tools are designed to be user-friendly and accessible, even for individuals with minimal outdoor equipment experience.

More From This Author
SUMEC Hardware & Tools Showcases Complete Battery-to-Mains Line-Up at 'Industry Tools by Ferroforma 2025'
Yard Force Launches the YF48vRX-RER38 Battery-Powered Riding Mower – Now Available at Costco Canada
Yard Force Shines at JDC Garden Trends 2025, with iVR16 4WD Robot Mower Featured by M6 Capital
View All Stories From This Author