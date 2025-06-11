SUMEC Hardware & Tools Showcases Complete Battery-to-Mains Line-Up at 'Industry Tools by Ferroforma 2025'

Yard Force in Ferroforma 2025 Yard Force in Ferroforma 2025

PowerG 20 V brushless ecosystem and Yard Force cordless OPE headline the brand’s largest Iberian exhibit to date.

BILHAO, SPAIN, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SUMEC Hardware & Tools Co., Ltd. drew record crowds in Hall 3 of Industry Tools by Ferroforma 2025 this week, unveiling more than forty new products across its registered European trademarks PowerG and Yard Force. From compact cordless drills to a zero-emission ride-on mower, the stand demonstrated how SUMEC is helping dealers migrate every corner of the workshop and garden from petrol or corded power to next-generation lithium solutions.

Yard Force: Seven New Machines for the Garden Season

Visitors were greeted by live demos of the ProRider 60 V ride-on mower, a quiet, battery-powered unit that covers up to 6,000 m² on a single charge while delivering instant torque and fingertip speed control. Beside it, three dual-battery walk-behinds – the LM C34B, LM C37B and LM C40B – showed how two interchangeable 20 V packs can drive 34 cm, 37 cm and 40 cm steel decks with the push of a button; vertical-fold handles cut garage storage by 70 percent.

For customers who still prefer petrol, Yard Force introduced the GM H51, a 51 cm self-propelled mower powered by a Honda GCV170 engine and equipped with a one-touch height lever and 4-in-1 clipping management. Rounding out the garden range were two high-pressure cleaners for everyday patios and vehicles.

PowerG: One Battery, Dozens of Brushless Possibilities

At the heart of SUMEC’s indoor display sat a wall of PowerG® 20 V tools. Every model shares the same 2.5 Ah to 5 Ah lithium-ion pack and a one-hour fast charger, simplifying life for retailers and end users alike. Highlights include:

- brushless drill/driver with two-speed gearbox and 20-stage clutch for precise torque control;

- brushless impact drill for masonry work;

- an impact wrench supplying break-away torque with three electronic speed modes;

- 185 mm circular saw and 125 mm angle grinder—both brushless—to give DIYers corded performance without the cord;

- rotary hammer, belt and detail sanders, planer, oscillating multi-tool, jig saw, reciprocating saw and a high-output spray gun for rapid fence and furniture refinishing;

- job-site essentials such as an LED work light, dual-stage compressor/air-pump for tyres and inflatables, and a nail-and-staple gun capable of hundreds of shots per charge.

Heavy-Duty AC Line Extends Reach to Trade Pros

To complement the cordless surge, SUMEC revealed a suite of professional-grade mains tools. New rotary hammers, demolition hammer, wet/dry vacuums, dirty-water pump and apaddle mixer allow contractors to outfit an entire crew from a single vendor while relying on robust copper-wound motors and reinforced gear housings.

“Spanish and Portuguese distributors told us they want a single partner who can carry their customers from entry-level DIY right through to petrol-replacement landscaping and site-ready AC,” said Patrice Burnichon, Managing Director of SUMEC France Sarl, “With PowerG for the toolbox and Yard Force for the garden, that full-spectrum solution is now on their doorstep.”

About SUMEC Hardware & Tools Co., Ltd.

SUMEC Hardware & Tools develops and manufactures innovative, environmentally responsible outdoor-power and hand-held power solutions. Its brands Yard Force and PowerG—both registered in Europe—are sold in more than 50 countries worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.