Yard Force® and PowerG® Debut Full Range of Lawn & Garden Innovations at Big 5 Construct South Africa 2025

SUMEC Hardware & Tools Co., Ltd. brought Yard Force and PowerG to the 12-th of Big 5 Construct South Africa, 18–20 June at the Gallagher Convention Centre.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SUMEC Hardware & Tools Co., Ltd. brought its two flagship brands—Yard Force and PowerG—to the 12-th edition of Big 5 Construct South Africa, held 18–20 June at the Gallagher Convention Centre. The company’s vibrant, dual-brand booth attracted contractors, retailers, and homeowners with a portfolio spanning battery-powered OPE, petrol equipment, and pro-grade power tools.

Head-Turners on Display

- iVR16 4WD Robotic Mower – Purpose-built for challenging African lawns, the new robot tackles slopes up to 35 ° while its app-controlled navigation lets users set “no-go” zones and mowing schedules from anywhere.

- Entry Level Robotic Mower: beside the high-end boundary free iVR robotic mower, SUMEC also brings entry level robotic mowers: XPower and Compact Series into South Africa.

- Battery Platform – One lithium pack now powers Yard Force’s self-propelled mower, hedge and string trimmers, an axial blower.

- Brand-new 500 W portable power station—cutting noise, emissions, and operating cost.

- Lithium-ion Riding Mower – A compact lawn tractor designed for estates and golf-course maintenance, pairing commercial-grade durability with consumer-friendly ergonomics.

- Honda-Powered Pressure Washer – Delivering up to 3,200 PSI for construction clean-up and fleet washing.

- PowerG® 20 V/40 V Cordless Tool Line – More than 30 woodworking and remodeling SKUs, from brushless circular saws to drywall sanders, showcased SUMEC’s push into the general-construction sector.

“South Africa’s construction boom is driving demand for reliable outdoor equipment and cordless job-site tools,” said Barry, Regional Sales Director of SUMEC Hardware & Tools. “By combining Yard Force’s lawn-and-garden heritage with PowerG’s contractor DNA, we’re delivering one ecosystem that helps customers finish projects faster, safer, and more sustainably.”

Accelerating Growth in Sub-Saharan Africa

SUMEC confirmed it is in advanced discussions with regional distributors to establish on-the-ground service centers and spare-parts hubs in Johannesburg and Durban. The company also have all related marketing materials available online — complete with how-to videos shot on-site at the show—to help dealers educate end users on battery care, robot-mower setup, and preventative maintenance.

“Big 5 Construct South Africa is the ideal platform for us to demonstrate how a single battery and smart robotics can transform grounds maintenance across housing developments, hospitality, and public works,” added Barry, “We see South Africa as both a springboard and a learning lab for Sub-Saharan expansion.”

Sustainability Commitment

All new Yard Force and PowerG cordless products conform to EU CE and South-African NRCS safety standards. The booth itself featured recyclable modular walls and energy-efficient LED lighting—underscoring the firm’s goal of cutting its operational carbon footprint 50 % by 2030.

About SUMEC Hardware & Tools Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Nanjing, China, SUMEC Hardware & Tools is a division of SUMEC Group Corporation (a Fortune Global 500 enterprise). The company designs, manufactures, and markets innovative outdoor-power products and power tools in more than 50 countries under brands including Yard Force®, PowerG®, and G-Force®.

