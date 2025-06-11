MPD Seeking Suspect in Southeast Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery in Southeast.

On Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at approximately 2:43 p.m., First District officers responded to the 700 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast, for a report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers discovered that victim was robbed by an unknown male suspect armed with a gun. After robbing the victim, the suspect fled on a VEO electric bicycle.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident, should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25086820

###