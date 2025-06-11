MPD Arrests Suspects in a Robbery and Multiple Armed Carjacking Offenses

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of two suspects involved in a robbery and multiple armed carjacking offenses.

In each of the following, the suspects committed the below offenses:

Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Friday, May 2, 2025, at approximately 11:05 a.m., near the intersection of 12th Street and Newton Street, Northeast, CCN 25064596

Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Thursday, May 22, 2025, at approximately 12:40 a.m., in the 1700 block of 17th Street, Northwest, CCN 25075804

Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Thursday, May 22, 2025, at approximately 2:40 a.m., in the 1700 block of Kalorama Road, Northwest, CCN 25075829

Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Thursday, May 22, 2025, at approximately 10:20 p.m., in the 1000 block of Taussig Place, Northeast, CCN 25076361

Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Friday, May 23, 2025, at approximately 12:38 a.m., in the 2000 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast, CCN 25076400

Robbery (Gun): On Friday, May 23, 2025, at approximately 2:10 p.m., in the 5700 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest, CCN 25076687

Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Friday, May 30, 2025, at approximately 10:00 p.m., near the intersection of Rhode Island Avenue and South Dakota Avenue, Northeast, CCN 25081077

Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Saturday, May 31, 2025, at approximately 9:24 p.m., in the 3500 block of 12th Street, Northeast, CCN 25081393

Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Saturday, May 31, 2025, at approximately 10:02 p.m., in the 600 block of Edgewood Street, Northeast, CCN 25081396

Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Saturday, May 31, 2025, at approximately 12:20 p.m., in the 200 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast, CCN 25081457

On Tuesday, June 10, 2025, two 16-year-old males, both from Northeast, D.C., were arrested and charged with the above offenses. There are suspects who remain outstanding.

These cases remain under investigation and detectives are searching for additional suspects in these cases. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###