Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,774 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,503 in the last 365 days.

MPD Makes Arrest in DC Jail Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a fatal stabbing that occurred in the DC Jail.

On Monday, May 12, 2025, at approximately 2:30 p.m., First District officers responded to the Central Detention Facility in the 1900 block of D Street, Southeast, for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from life-threatening stab wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim was pronounced deceased.

The decedent has been identified as 29-year-old Carlos Shelley of Southeast, D.C.

On Tuesday, June 10, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court booking order, 26-year-old Marquise Jones of Northwest, who was in the custody of the District of Columbia Central Detention Facility, was charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed (Knife).

CCN: 25070414

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MPD Makes Arrest in DC Jail Homicide

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more