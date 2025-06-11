MPD Makes Arrest in DC Jail Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a fatal stabbing that occurred in the DC Jail.

On Monday, May 12, 2025, at approximately 2:30 p.m., First District officers responded to the Central Detention Facility in the 1900 block of D Street, Southeast, for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from life-threatening stab wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim was pronounced deceased.

The decedent has been identified as 29-year-old Carlos Shelley of Southeast, D.C.

On Tuesday, June 10, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court booking order, 26-year-old Marquise Jones of Northwest, who was in the custody of the District of Columbia Central Detention Facility, was charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed (Knife).

CCN: 25070414

