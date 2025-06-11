What people really think about the ocean: Survey results released for World Oceans Day

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DEEP, the ocean engineering and technology company on a mission to make humans aquatic, has undertaken a survey to more fully understand public perceptions of the ocean.

As the majority of the ocean remains physically unexplored by humans, DEEP felt it was important to get under the skin of people’s knowledge and attitude towards it.

DEEP Director of Scientific Research, Dr. Dawn Kernagis, explains: “The ocean affects everyone and this survey provides interesting insights into the general public’s view of the ocean, in both a serious and light-hearted way.”

Sample: 4,000+ nationally representative consumers in the UK and USA; 2,002 parents with children aged 6-16; 2,002 children aged 6-16.

Highlights:

Only 42% of people realize the ocean affects their daily lives.

Yet it:

• Produces oxygen for every other breath we take.

• Regulates the climate, cools the planet, and absorbs carbon dioxide.

• Is an important source of food.

• Houses important infrastructure, from energy to the internet.

The survey suggests people are excited about the ocean. 80% of respondents said they find it fascinating. And the majority think exploring the ocean is more important than exploring space.

One of the challenges holding back ocean exploration is access. That’s where DEEP is helping, by building subsea human habitats which will allow scientists and researchers to live and work underwater for sustained periods of time.

The question that sparked the largest generational divide in responses was ‘Would you live under the ocean in a subsea human habitat if you had the opportunity?’.

• 72% of the younger generation (Gen Z) said they wanted to experience living in a subsea human habitat.

• Just 32% of the older generation (Baby Boomers) were up for such an experience.

As we get older, we often lose the instinct to be curious. The ocean needs us all to rediscover our inner explorer and that’s what DEEP is hoping to make happen.

Surprisingly, the average amount of time people said they’d stay down there for was six months!

Just for fun, we asked people which celebrity they’d like to spend a week with on a subsea human habitat.

Top celebs as voted for by UK respondents:

1. Taylor Swift

2. Gordon Ramsay, Emma Watson, David Beckham (tied)

Top three celebs as voted for by US respondents:

1. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

2. Keanu Reeves

3. Bill Nye the Science Guy

The top answers to the question ‘Which sea creature would you most like to be’ were:

• Dolphin 36%

• Blue Whale 16%

• Great White Shark 16%

• Sea Turtle 15%

• Killer Whale 14%

