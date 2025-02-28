FLIP online mini-series launched and interested parties invited to submit their use cases

HUNGERFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, February 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DEEP, the ocean engineering and technology company on a mission to make humans aquatic, has released the first episode of a two-part YouTube series about the 108 meter long ‘FLIP’, the one-of-a-kind research platform that’s able to flip from horizontal to vertical.

Through a content partnership with OceanX, a leader in ocean exploration and storytelling, FLIP’s fascinating story will captivate audiences worldwide.

Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ObIUwoszI6o

DEEP rescued FLIP from being scrapped last year and is now rebuilding and modernising her at the MB92 shipyard in France.

Mark Dalio, Founder and Co-CEO of OceanX said, “At OceanX, we believe the ocean is the ultimate frontier of innovation and discovery. Partnering with DEEP to bring FLIP's incredible journey to life through this mini-series perfectly captures our commitment to pushing the boundaries of ocean exploration. FLIP's transformation from a nearly lost asset into a state-of-the-art research platform is a true testament to the power of collaboration and ingenuity.”

To ensure all future research needs and requirements are considered during FLIP’s rebuild, DEEP is launching a request for information for any academic (or other) institution to submit their ideas for the type of scientific research projects she could help facilitate. This can be done via a simple form on DEEP’s website.

Tom Hutton, Mission Planning and Execution Lead at DEEP said, “During the modernisation process, FLIP will be equipped with new instruments, sensors, computing capability and communication systems, and she will be adapted to work with technologies such as autonomous underwater vehicles, gliders, drones, satellites and partner vessels, to provide comprehensive research capabilities. At this stage, we’re asking the academic community to register potential future interest in utilizing FLIP, so we can ensure she is equipped to support all areas of research. If you’re interested in using FLIP or learning more about how the platform could support your work, we want to hear from you.”

Monty Graham, Director of the Florida Institute of Oceanography added, “As a proud partner of DEEP, the Florida Institute of Oceanography is excited to see the re-birth of FLIP as a cutting-edge research platform. The next generation of oceanographers will experience both FLIP's historical significance and its new configuration with the most advanced suite of instruments and sensors in ocean science and exploration. FIO encourages fellow researchers to engage with DEEP and share their innovative ideas for how FLIP can contribute to ocean science and exploration, and we look forward to the groundbreaking discoveries that will emerge from its renewed capabilities.”

FLIP's new journey

