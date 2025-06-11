Theme Park Attraction 'Godzilla Interception Operation' Launches Limited Edition Godzilla Jacket

Godzilla Sukajan Jacket (front and back) Godzilla-themed room "Monster Land" at Grand Chariot Burning Godzilla Dorsal Fin

The attraction at anime park Nijigen no Mori introduced a VIP Journey Pass bundled with the exclusive item; only 250 jackets produced worldwide

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Godzilla Interception Operation, a popular attraction at anime park Nijigen no Mori (located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park) has launch a limited-edition "VIP Journey Pass" that includes an exclusive original apparel item: the "Godzilla Sukajan Jacket", from Saturday, June 7, 2025. Only 250 of these jackets will be available worldwide.

"Sukajan jackets" are a type of satin varsity-style jacket with Japanese motifs on the back, popular in Japan. This specially designed sukajan jacket comes bundled with the VIP Journey Pass entry ticket, and features a dramatic scene depicted at the attraction of Godzilla majestically crossing the sea with the Akashi Kaikyo Bridge in the background, set against a traditional Japanese wave pattern known as "seigaiha", as well as Japanese kanji characters spelling out "Godzilla".

This collaboration between the retro Japanese sukajan style and the immersive world of Godzilla Interception Operation is a rare collector's item that merges the aesthetics of "kaiju" monster imagery with classic Japanese textile art. With its fearsome yet stylish design, the Godzilla Sukajan Jacket is a must-have for both fans and fashion enthusiasts. Guests can experience a day immersed in the world of Godzilla while wearing this one-of-a-kind piece.

■Overview: VIP Journey Pass with Original “Godzilla Sukajan Jacket"

Sales Launch: Saturday, June 7, 2025

Price: Adults: ¥30,200–¥31,000

Children: ¥28,600–¥29,000

- Only 250 passes available on a first-come, first-served basis. Sales end once all passes are sold.

- Jacket sizes: M / L / 2L (limited quantities per size)

- All prices include tax.

Contest:

1. Pre-show theater

2. Unlimited zipline rides (must be over 120 cm height and between 25-110 kg weight)

3. Godzilla cell shooting game

4. Godzilla Museum

5. Awaji Island Tokusatsu Studio (separate photo fee required)

6. AR Riddle Game “Track the Cells of the Giant Unidentified Creature!!” or Real Riddle Game “Kaiju Encyclopedia”

7. Kaiju no Mori access for adult guardians (separate fee required for child entry)

Bonus (choice of one item):

- Original "Godzilla Sukajan Jacket"

- Reversible MA-1 bomber jacket (5L size)

Reservations: https://www.asoview.com/channel/tickets/bBgC69q9w4/

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/godzilla_awajishima/

■Overview: "Godzilla Interception Operation"

Godzilla Interception Operation is a unique attraction themed around a "life-sized" Godzilla statue measuring 120 meters in length. This centerpiece, a representation of the monster emerging from the sea onto Awaji Island, overwhelms visitors with its fierce and awesome presence. Visitors join an organization known as the National Awaji Island Institute of Godzilla Disaster (NIGOD), with missions including sailing right into the monster's jaws on a zipline and blasting away dangerous Godzilla cells in a shooting game.

The attraction features the world's first permanent Godzilla museum, as well as "Kaiju no Mori", an indoor area for young children to enjoy free play with around 50 different kinds of kaiju soft plastic models. There is also a range of NIGOD merchandise and special Godzilla-themed food and drink available for purchase. Find the world's largest Godzilla making landfall on Awaji Island!

An extensive range of Godzilla merchandise is also on offer at Godzilla Interception Operation, many of which are original designs found exclusively at Nijigen no Mori. Visitors will also find plenty of souvenirs, including drinking glasses, figurines, and snacks.

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/godzilla_awajishima/

■Reference: Godzilla-themed Room "Monster Land" at Grand Chariot Hokutoshichisei 135°

To mark Godzilla's 70th anniversary, luxury villa "Grand Chariot Hokutoshichisei 135°" has unveiled "Monster Land", a room featuring a cast of famous monsters that have appeared in Godzilla movies over the past several decades. The interior features tapestries and other furnishings depicting past iterations of Godzilla and other popular monsters from the franchise, as well as a glimpse of a life-size Godzilla through the window. Special techniques applied creating the images means they take on a different appearance depending on lighting, giving the room distinct atmospheres during day and night. This room is designed to entertain guests throughout their stay. Those who find all the monsters hidden inside the room are granted the chance to take on a special mission and obtain exclusive bonus items.

For details: https://awaji-grandchariot.com/en/room/3416/

■Reference: Platinum Ticket with "Burning Godzilla Dorsal Fin"

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Destoroyah, the Godzilla Museum within Godzilla Interception Operation is hosting a limited-time Destoroyah Special Exhibition from March 13 (Thu) to December 14 (Sun), 2025. As part of this celebration, a Platinum Ticket featuring an exclusive collectible—the “Burning Godzilla Dorsal Fin”—is now on sale in limited quantities of just 100 units.

This special item was crafted by TOHO EIZO BIJUTSU, the legendary team behind many iconic Godzilla films, and produced in collaboration with Shinichi Wakasa’s MONSTERS. It faithfully recreates the fiery color scheme of the dorsal fin seen in Godzilla vs. Destoroyah, capturing Godzilla’s overwhelming power and destructive beauty. Each piece comes with a numbered base (No.1–100), making it a rare collector’s item. It is available exclusively on the Nijigen no Mori Online Shop.

Website: https://shop.nijigennomori.com/

TM & © TOHO CO., LTD.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.