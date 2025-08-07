Theme Park Attraction 'NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato' Launches 'Naruto Sage Mode Cloak Premium Ticket Set'

The set includes limited edition merchandise based on Naruto's "Sage Mode" form, only 500 of which is available worldwide

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime park Nijigen no Mori, located in Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, has announced that its ninja-themed attraction "NNARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" will launch the "Naruto Sage Mode Cloak Premium Ticket Set", which includes a cloak and scroll-shaped bag themed on Naruto's "Sage Mode" from the anime. The ticket set, only 500 of which are available worldwide, launches Friday, October 10.

The premium ticket set allows fans and families alike to get the most of their experience at the park, immersing themselves into the world of Naruto and Boruto with attractions like "Ten no Maki ("Heaven Scroll"), a three-story maze, and "Chi no Maki" ("Earth Scroll"), a ninjutsu puzzle quest, while wearing limited edition, exclusive themed merchandise.

■Overview: "Naruto Sage Mode Cape Premium Ticket Set"

Sales Launch: Friday, October 10, 2025

Business Hours: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM (last entry 8:00 PM)

Price: Adults (12 and up) 24,800 yen, Children (5 to 11) 23,100 yen (supplies limited to 500 sets)

Contents: The "Naruto Sage Mode Cape Premium Ticket Set" includes original themed goods based on the cloak and scroll that Naruto wears when he enters "Sage Mode" in the anime series, as well as entry tickets for

*Includes experience tickets for the 3D maze "Heaven Scroll", the mission rally "Earth Scroll", and special missions for "Ten no Maki ("Heaven Scroll") and "Chi no Maki" ("Earth Scroll").

Tickets:

Japan - https://www.asoview.com/channel/ticket/FJwHR7DnL7/ticket0000042631/

International - https://www.asoview.com/channel/ticket/nDM6IBZTcM/ticket0000042631/

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

Video preview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dPpdHGUkh_0

Address: 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

Contact: Nijigennomori Inc., Nijigen no Mori Management Office: +81 (0)799-64-7061

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

