Barelli Bathrooms announces celebrity interior designer Kellie Richardson as national brand ambassador

Kellie Richardson, celebrity interior designer and new national brand ambassador for Barelli Bathrooms, brings timeless elegance and design expertise to Australian homes. Kellie Richardson styling a Barelli bathroom space with modern décor, reflecting her signature approach to creating warm, elegant and functional interiors. The official Barelli logo, representing timeless elegance and modern interior styling.

Renowned designer Kellie Richardson joins Barelli Bathrooms to inspire Australians with stylish, affordable bathroom solutions and expert design insights.

Kellie will help us inspire Australians with real, achievable bathroom ideas that reflect both beauty and function.” — Craig Smethurst, National Sales Manager at Barelli

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barelli Bathrooms , a leading name in contemporary bathroom accessories and design, is proud to announce its new national brand ambassador partnership with highly respected interior designer and media personality Kellie Richardson The newly inked ambassador appointment is a bold move in Barelli’s strategy to expand its footprint across Australia and international markets, positioning the brand as the go to name for affordable luxury in bathroom design Renowned for her sophisticated yet accessible approach to interiors, Kellie Richardson has transformed homes across Australia with her unique blend of timeless elegance and everyday functionality. A trusted voice in the design world and a familiar face in media, Kellie brings a wealth of experience, insight and influence to her new role with Barelli.The partnership marks an exciting new chapter for Barelli Bathrooms as the brand continues to expand its national presence. From LED mirrors and tapware to accessories and storage solutions, Barelli offers stylish, practical products for every Australian household. With Kellie’s design leadership and creative input, more Australians will be inspired to welcome Barelli products into their homes through fresh ideas, design insights and creative inspiration.“This collaboration is a powerful alignment,” Barelli, national sales manager, Craig Smethurst said.“Kellie is one of Australia’s most admired interior designers. Her media presence, authenticity and deep understanding of how people want to live make her the ideal ambassador for our brand. She will help us inspire Australians with real, achievable bathroom ideas that reflect both beauty and function.”As part of the partnership, Kellie will contribute to styling, trend forecasting, content creation and media campaigns throughout 2025 and beyond. Her expert tips, curated product picks and aspirational yet achievable design ideas will be featured across social media, digital platforms and in store displays.“Bathrooms are no longer just practical rooms. They are one of the most personal spaces in the home,” Kellie Richardson said.“Barelli has created a product range that is not only stylish and well-designed but accessible for every type of Australian home.“I am excited to help people see what is possible in their own homes, with ideas, insights and inspiration to make bathrooms beautiful.”The Barelli and Kellie Richardson brand partnership officially launches this month, with content and campaigns rolling out nationally.About Barelli BathroomsBarelli Bathrooms is an Australian owned company delivering stylish, design led and high-quality bathroom solutions that combine functionality with modern aesthetics. Offering a wide range of products including LED mirrors, tapware, accessories and storage, Barelli focuses on accessible luxury that enhances daily living. Products are available exclusively through leading national retailers including Bunnings Warehouse and Beaumont Tiles. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Barelli continues to lead the way in affordable, contemporary bathroom design.About Kellie RichardsonKellie Richardson is a highly respected interior designer, creative director and media personality known for her distinctive approach to timeless, liveable design. She is the founder of Kurved by Design and the creator of Australia's first online interior design academy. Kellie is a regular voice in media and design circles and is the host of the weekly radio show Tantalising Tuesdays on RPP FM. Her work is characterised by warmth, sophistication and a passion for helping everyday Australians transform their homes with confidence and creativity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.