In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Remodeling Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Does The Data On The Remodeling Market Size Indicate?

The remodeling market size has shown a robust growth over the last few years, bolstered from $934.01 billion in 2024 to an estimated $980.70 billion in 2025. This translates to a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.0%. Several factors were instrumental for this historic growth. An aging housing stock, surge in homeownership rates, increased awareness about energy efficiency, escalating disposable income, and pervasive urbanization, all have been contributing factors.

What Are The Market Projections For The Remodeling Industry?

We forecast the remodeling market size to experience significant growth over the next few years, reaching $1,198.29 billion in 2029. This growth during the forecast period is expected to be propelled by a growing focus on sustainability, adoption of smart homes, supportive government policies, rise in renovation loans, and ageing population needs. The forecast period could observe major trends such as increasing usage of sustainable materials, integration of smart home technology, rising demand for energy-efficient homes, growth in DIY remodeling projects, as well as advancements in 3D printing for construction.

What Are The Key Market Drivers Behind The Remodeling Market?

Further accelerating the growth of the remodeling market is the rising popularity of do-it-yourself DIY projects. DIY projects, whether home repairs, crafts, furniture building, or creative activities, are increasingly being undertaken by individuals without professional help. The DIY boom can be credited to the growing demand for affordable, personalized solutions and easy accessibility to online guides and tutorials. Remodeling not only supports do-it-yourself projects by offering opportunities to repurpose materials and experiment with new skills in real-time settings but also encourages long-term involvement through ongoing maintenance and upgrades. Case in point, in November 2024, as per US-based appliance repair and maintenance company, Frontdoor, 74% of Americans plan to begin another DIY project in 2025, indicating an increase of 12% compared to 2024.

Which Companies Are The Key Industry Players In This Market?

Major players in the remodeling market include The Home Depot Inc., Lowe's Companies Inc., Kohler Co., VELUX A/S, Mr. Handyman International LLC, Livspace, Statewide Remodeling Inc., Tundraland, Neil Kelly Inc., Granite Transformations LLC, Sun Design Remodeling Specialists Inc., Decormyplace, Krafted Homes Inc., TLC Remodeling, Dreamstyle Remodeling LLC, Rennovate, Indecor.Co, CivilLane, Apex Remodeling & Design, and Paam Construction.

What Are the Emerging Trends in Remodeling Market?

An emerging trend noticed among such key players is the focus on developing advanced solutions like 3D bathroom design technology. This technology enhances design accuracy, streamlines the remodeling process by enabling users to plan and visualize bathroom layouts in a realistic, interactive virtual space. For instance, in February 2025, West Shore Home, a US-based technology-enabled home remodeling services provider, launched Evoke, a state-of-the-art 3D bathroom design technology.

How Is The Remodeling Market Segmented?

To better understand the remodeling market, it is necessary to explore its segments. The market is divided based on type Interior Remodeling, Exterior Remodeling, Structural Remodeling, project types Do It Yourself, Professional, distribution channel Direct Selling Online, Direct Selling To The Consumer, Wholesale To Retailer, Wholesale To Consumer, Wholesalers Selling Online, and end-use Residential, Commercial, Industrial.

What About Regional Insights In The Remodeling Market?

In 2024, Europe was the dominant player in the remodeling market. However, during the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth. The remodeling market report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

