Topical Corticosteroids Market to Reach USD $12.24 Billion by 2029 at 0% CAGR

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Topical Corticosteroids Market?

The topical corticosteroids market has witnessed substantial growth in the past few years. It's anticipated that the market, which was valued at $8.51 billion in 2024, will advance to $9.17 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth during the historic period was driven by factors such as a greater incidence of skin conditions, a surge in demand for safer and more efficient skin therapies, breakthroughs in drug delivery systems, enhanced consciousness about skin health, and an expanding usage in formulations for sensitive and paediatric skin.

In the coming years, the market size for topical corticosteroids is expected to witness robust growth. The market is anticipated to expand to $12.24 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate of 7.5%. Key drivers contributing to this growth over the forecast period include a rising prevalence of skin conditions, increased utilization of topical corticosteroids alongside other treatment methods, advancements in development technologies for specific drug delivery, increased recognition of treatments reducing reliance on steroids, and favorable regulatory endorsements. Key trends contributing to this growth during the forecast period involve cases of dermatitis across all ages, the use of low-strength formulations, the combination of these steroids in creams, sophisticated drug delivery systems, and the creation of alternatives reducing the reliance on steroids.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Topical Corticosteroids Global Market Growth?

The topical corticosteroids market size is poised for growth, largely driven by the increasing prevalence of skin disorders. These disorders, encompassing a variety of conditions that affect the skin's appearance, structure, or functionality, have significant implications for overall health, wellbeing, and quality of life. Contributing to the escalating occurrence of these disorders are modern lifestyle factors such as stress compounded by arduous working hours, unhealthy eating habits, and excessive exposure to screens, all of which detrimentally impact skin health. Consequently, individuals are turning to efficacious skincare and dermatological solutions. Topical corticosteroids serve as such a solution, effectively managing skin disorders by alleviating inflammation, itchiness, and redness through the curbing of hyperactive immune responses. This makes them indispensable in treating conditions like eczema, psoriasis, and dermatitis. As an example, a study published by the American Journal of Managed Care in April 2022 highlighted that out of 40,000 individuals, 43% had at least one instance of a skin issue within the past year. Hence, the increasing rates of skin disorders are propelling the growth of the topical corticosteroids market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Topical Corticosteroids Industry?

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Topical Corticosteroids Market?

Leading firms in the topical corticosteroid market are concentrating on the development of innovative offerings, such as oil-in-water emulsion therapies, to boost the stability of the drug, patient compliance, and the results of the treatment. Oil-in-water emulsion medications provide a secure method to combine traditionally incompatible active components into a single, efficient water-based cream, thereby improving absorption into the skin and the effectiveness of the treatment. Almirall, a pharmaceutical firm based in Spain with a specialty in dermatology, introduced Wynzora Cream in May 2022 as an example. This groundbreaking topical treatment fuses calcipotriol and betamethasone dipropionate, a potent corticosteroid of Class III, into a unique water-based cream formulation. Wynzora offers an effective treatment for mild to moderate plaque psoriasis, used once daily. It provides superior efficacy, enhanced patient compliance, and is appropriate for use on the body and scalp.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Topical Corticosteroids Market Report?

The topical corticosteroids market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Prescription, Over‑The‑Counter (OTC)

2) By Medication Type: Ointments, Creams, Liquid And Solutions, Lotions, Gel, Oils, Pastes, Sprays, Other Medication Types

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Pharmacy Stores, Online Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Acne, Dermatitis, Psoriasis, Skin Infection, Hyperpigmentation, Melasma, Other Applications

5) By End User: Hospital, Dermatology Clinics, Homecare, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Prescription: Potent, Moderate Potency Topical Corticosteroids, Mild Topical Corticosteroids, Prescription Combination Products

2) By Over‑The‑Counter: Hydrocortisone Creams And Ointments, OTC Combination Creams, Corticosteroid Sprays, Corticosteroid Lotions And Gels

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Topical Corticosteroids Industry?

In the Topical Corticosteroids Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the largest market in 2024. However, it's anticipated that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth within the forecast period. The regions that the report encompasses are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

