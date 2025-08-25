Topical Absorbable Hemostats Market to Reach USD $2.84 Billion by 2029 at 0% CAGR

The Business Research Company

Topical Absorbable Hemostats Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Topical Absorbable Hemostats Market In 2025?

In recent times, the topical absorbable hemostats market has witnessed robust growth. The market size is predicted to expand from $2.02 billion in 2024 to $2.17 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The historical growth of this market can be linked to a surge in demand for accelerated wound healing, expansion in ambulatory surgical centers, higher focus on surgical safety and results, increased application in orthopedic and dental surgeries, and a rise in elective surgeries.

The market for topical absorbable hemostats is poised for robust expansion in the approaching years, reaching an estimated value of $2.84 billion in 2029, with a CAGR of 7.0%. This surge during the forecast period is due to factors such as an increased number of surgeries, a rise in accidents and trauma incidents, an aging population, broader acceptance of minimally invasive surgical procedures, and a higher occurrence of bleeding disorders. The pending period is expected to witness trends like advances in hemostatic technologies, diversified product types, the introduction of biocompatible and biodegradable products, technological enhancements in surgical instruments, and the inclusion of hemostats in surgical kit assortments.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Topical Absorbable Hemostats Market?

The topical absorbable hemostats market size is projected to benefit from the rise in surgical procedures. These procedures, defined as medical operations which require incisions or manipulations of body tissues for the purpose of diagnoses, treatment, or health improvement, have seen a rise primarily due to the increasing aging population. Older individuals are usually more prone to chronic diseases and degenerative conditions that often require surgical intervention. During surgeries, topical absorbable hemostats prove to be beneficial as they immediately address bleeding and don't necessitate removal, thereby reducing operation time and potential complications. For example, the US-based International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery reported nearly 35 million aesthetic procedures in 2023, a 3.4% increase to 34.9 million in total surgical and non-surgical procedures as of June 2024. Consequently, the topical absorbable hemostats market is being fueled by this escalation in surgical procedures.

Who Are The Major Players In The Topical Absorbable Hemostats Market?

Major players in the Topical Absorbable Hemostats Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

• Becton, Dickinson & Co.

• Baxter International Inc.

• Teleflex Inc.

• Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.

• Gelita Medical

• Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc

• 3D Matrix Ltd.

• Advanced Biotech Products Pvt. Ltd.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Topical Absorbable Hemostats Market In The Globe?

Major players in the field of topical absorbable hemostats are focusing their efforts on the creation of innovative materials, such as absorbable hemostatic powders, to aid in controlling bleeding in intricate or unusual wound areas. These absorbable powders offer speedy bleeding control without necessitating removal, thus lowering the chance of infection and expediting post-operative care. For example, in July 2023, Baxter International, a healthcare organization based in the USA, unveiled PERCLOT, a type of absorbable hemostatic powder. PERCLOT offers a comprehensive array of proactive and reactive solutions to manage hemorrhage, ensuring reliable control of bleeding. Designed with specially engineered granules, they quickly absorb moisture, forming a sticky gel that seals the wound area. This gel amasses platelets, red blood cells, and critical clotting factors like thrombin and fibrinogen, which enhances the body's natural coagulation process. Regular use of PERCLOT during surgery can potentially reduce transfusion needs, manage significant complications, and significantly lower overall healthcare cost.

What Segments Are Covered In The Topical Absorbable Hemostats Market Report?

The topical absorbable hemostats market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Gelatin-Based Hemostats, Collagen-Based Hemostats, Fibrin-Based Hemostats, Cellulose-Based Hemostats, Other Types

2) By Delivery Method: Surgical Sprays, Pads And Gauzes, Foams And Films, Injectable Solutions

3) By Application: Orthopedic Surgery, Cardiothoracic Surgery, General Surgery, Neurosurgery, Urology, Gynecological Surgery

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Specialty Clinics, Research Institutions

Subsegments:

1) By Gelatin-Based Hemostats: Gelatin Sponges, Gelatin Powders, Gelatin Films Or Sheets, Flowable Gelatin Matrices

2) By Collagen-Based Hemostats: Collagen Sponges, Collagen Powders, Collagen Pads, Collagen Films Or Sheets

3) By Fibrin-Based Hemostats: Fibrin Sealant Sprays, Fibrin Glue, Fibrin Patch Or Film, Combination Fibrin-Based Products

4) By Cellulose-Based Hemostats: Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose (ORC) Pads, Cellulose Meshes, Cellulose Powders, Cellulose Films

5) By Other Types: Chitosan-Based Hemostats, Synthetic Polymer-Based Hemostats, Combination Hemostats, Herbal Or Plant-Derived Hemostats

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Topical Absorbable Hemostats Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the global market for topical absorbable hemostats. It is anticipated that the fastest region to expand in the forecast period would be Asia-Pacific. The report examining the topical absorbable hemostats market includes all following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

