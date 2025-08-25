Comprehensive Report on the Skin Health Supplements And Treatment Market: Opportunities and Challenges

The Business Research Company

Skin Health Supplements And Treatment Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Skin Health Supplements And Treatment Market Through 2025?

The market for skin health supplements and treatments has seen robust expansion in the past few years. Projected to escalate from a value of $5.85 billion in 2024 to $6.35 billion in 2025, it forecasts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical phase include heightened consciousness about skin health, a burgeoning demand for anti-aging solutions, wider use of collagen supplements, the propagation of wellness-centric lifestyle choices, and a growing inclination towards preventive healthcare.

The market for skin health supplements and treatments is anticipated to experience significant growth in the upcoming years, expected to reach a value of $8.73 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The augmentation of this market during the forecast period can be credited to factors such as increasing interest in tailored skincare, a heightened demand for vegan and plant-based supplements, the trending focus on maintaining skin microbiome balance, the broadening scope of online skincare product sales, and the escalating use of clean label ingredients. Some of the noteworthy trends to occur over the forecast period include advancements in delivery system technology, the introduction of innovative nutricosmetic formulations, an uptick in research and development investments, the creation of multifunctional skin supplements, and novel approaches in bioactive ingredient sourcing.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Skin Health Supplements And Treatment Market?

The surge in skin related health issues is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the skin health supplements and treatment market. Skin disorders not only impact the skin's appearance and structure, but also its functioning, often displaying symptoms like rashes, dryness, swelling, or discolouration. The escalating instances of these conditions can be attributed to a rise in environmental pollution that subjects the skin to harmful irritants and chemicals, initiating or exacerbating dermatological issues. Supplements and treatments for skin health contribute to alleviating these disorders by offering critical nutrients and specific therapies that bolster, safeguard, and enhance the skin barrier internally and externally. For example, SunSmart, an Australian skin cancer prevention program announced in January 2025, that 3,182 Victorians (1,860 males and 1,320 females) were detected with melanoma in 2023, indicating an uptick from 2,884 instances in 2022. Thus, the growth in skin disorders is catalysing the demand for skin health supplements and treatments.

Which Players Dominate The Skin Health Supplements And Treatment Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Skin Health Supplements And Treatment Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Unilever plc

• Bayer AG

• Perrigo Company plc

• TCI Co. Ltd.

• JSHealth Vitamins Pty Ltd.

• The Nue Co. Inc.

• Ancient Brands LLC

• Moon Juice Ventures LLC

• CCA Industries Inc.

• Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Skin Health Supplements And Treatment Market?

Major players in the market for skin health supplements and treatments are concentrating their efforts on introducing innovative solutions, with a focus on tailored 3D-printed nutraceuticals, to provide precise and efficient skincare assistance. These personalised 3D-printed nutraceuticals are customised dietary supplements produced with 3D printing technology, designed to fit individual health or skin requirements based on personal information such as biomarkers, lifestyle habits, or digital diagnostic reports. For example, Neutrogena, a skincare brand from the US, launched tailor-made skin health supplements in January 2023 using 3D-printed, AI-produced skin additives. The product provides custom creations based on user skin analysis, is plant-based, devoid of sugar, and offers a 28-day personalised gummy regimen delivered for skin objectives like hydration, anti-aging support, and clarity. Skin360 SkinStacks signifies a groundbreaking advancement in edible skincare - combining personalisation with convenience to fulfil the growing wellness demands of consumers.

Global Skin Health Supplements And Treatment Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The skin health supplements and treatment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Skin Health Supplements, Skin Health Treatment

2) By Dosage Form: Tablets, Capsules, Powders, Creams And Lotions, Gummies, Other Dosage Forms

3) By Distribution Channel: Pharmacies And Drug Stores, Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Online Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Anti-Aging, Acne Treatment, Skin Brightening And Hyperpigmentation, Skin Moisturization And Hydration, Ultraviolet (UV) Protection, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Skin Health Supplements: Collagen Supplements, Vitamin And Mineral Supplements, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Probiotic Supplements, Antioxidant Blends, Herbal And Botanical Extracts

2) By Skin Health Treatment: Anti-Aging Creams And Serums, Acne Treatment Creams, Moisturizers And Hydrating Lotions, Brightening And Pigmentation Correctors, Sunscreens And UV Protection Creams, Exfoliators And Peels

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Skin Health Supplements And Treatment Market?

In the Skin Health Supplements And Treatment Global Market Report 2025, Asia-Pacific was highlighted as the leading region in 2024, with the prediction of it being the quickest to grow in the forecast period. The report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

