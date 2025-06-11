Composite Recycling Announces Collaboration on Circular Economy Solutions for Post-Industrial Composite Plastic Waste

ABOVE: Guillaume Perben (left) and Chris Skinner (right) sign the agreement at JEC World 2025 in Paris. BELOW: Composite Recycling’s first industrial-scale recycling unit near Nantes, France will keep 400 tons of composite waste out of landfills annually.

LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Composite Recycling has announced a strategic collaboration with Owens Corning’s glass reinforcements business to develop sustainable solutions for composite waste and advance industrial-scale circular economy initiatives. The relationship will focus on incorporating the reclaimed glass fibers from Composite Recycling's advanced recycling process into Owens Corning's existing glass reinforcements production lines.Composites, which are often made up of fibers (such as carbon or glass) and reinforced plastics (such as epoxy or polyester resin), can be challenging to recycle, and contribute to landfill waste, with annual composite waste amounts for wind turbine and aircraft industries alone projected to hit a combined 840,000 tons by 2050 *. This collaboration creates an opportunity to promote the reuse of composite waste, reduce landfill contributions, and provide industries with innovative ways to recycle and reuse materials.“Our cutting-edge recycling approach — using a technology called thermolysis — transforms how we handle composite waste, enabling us to convert it into valuable secondary raw materials for industry,” said Guillaume Perben, co-founder of Composite Recycling. “This collaboration is a significant step forward in demonstrating how composite waste can be reintegrated into a variety of products and provides us with the opportunity to scale our technology and make a meaningful impact across industries.”The collaboration is designed to achieve several key objectives, including:•Optimizing Material Integration: The parties will jointly develop and refine methodologies to incorporate recycled materials from the Composite Recycling process into Owens Corning’s production streams of reclaimed glass fibers, which are used by industries such as boating, automotive, transportation, airspace, and construction materials, ensuring material performance and quality.•Scaling Composite Recycling’s Technologies: Together, the companies will drive the industrialization and scaling of Composite Recycling’s recycling technology to make the process cost-effective and efficient at scale, addressing the challenges of recycling composite waste in multiple industries.•Circular Solutions for Composite Waste: Owens Corning’s glass reinforcements business and Composite Recycling will work together to establish circular economy systems that handle composite waste throughout its lifecycle.“We’re committed to reducing our environmental impact, and this collaboration brings us one step closer to that goal,” said Dr. Chris Skinner, Vice President of Strategic Marketing and R&D for Owens Corning’s glass reinforcements business. “By incorporating glass fiber into composite materials used to produce automotive parts, building materials, and insulation products, we are demonstrating the circularity and benefit of recycling composite materials.”As a result of this collaboration, Owens Corning’s glass reinforcements customers will be able to access products containing the reclaimed glass fibers, helping them meet the growing demand for sustainable solutions. This initiative ensures these customers can be part of the circular economy, offering products that meet today's performance standards.“The shift toward recycled content is no longer a trend — it’s a necessity,” Dr. Skinner added. “As consumer and regulatory pressure increases, this collaboration enables us to provide our customers with the solutions they need to meet these challenges. Together, we are driving the future of manufacturing.”A Vision for the Future of Recycling in IndustryThis collaboration seeks to revolutionize the way the industry addresses composite waste, demonstrating the viability of circular systems that can create value across various sectors. By working together to scale the recycling of composite waste, the companies are not only enhancing the circularity of composite production but also setting a new standard for recycling and material reuse.Next StepsAs part of the collaboration, the companies will conduct technical trials, assessing the commercial feasibility of incorporating recycled materials into Owens Corning’s glass reinforcements production systems. The relationship will also focus on ensuring compliance with regulations and industry standards. The companies have signed a LOI to align on content and next steps, and expect to finalize a formal agreement within the next 12 months and explore additional opportunities for using recycled composite materials in Owens Corning’s diverse glass reinforcements product portfolio.About Composite RecyclingFounded in 2021, the Switzerland-based Composite Recycling specializes in next-generation recycling solutions for composite materials, enabling industries to transition towards circular and sustainable practices. Its proprietary technology transforms composite waste into high-quality reclaimed fibers and oil, which are used as recycled content to manufacture new composites, helping customers cut emissions and eliminate landfill and incineration. Website || Media Kit Owens Corning Contact:Todd.Romain@owenscorning.com

