Unicorn Jewelry Showcases MICHAEL M’s U.S.-Crafted Fine Jewelry as Tariff Pressures Reshape the Industry

A Continued Partnership Highlighting Craftsmanship, Integrity, and Local Excellence in a Changing Global Market

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unicorn Jewelry & Watch Boutique, a respected name in San Diego’s fine jewelry community since 1981, continues its longstanding partnership with California-based luxury jewelry brand MICHAEL M . Together, they offer customers high-quality, U.S.-crafted fine jewelry in a time when global supply chain pressures and tariff shifts are affecting the industry.While many luxury brands face delays and increased costs due to international sourcing challenges, MICHAEL M remains committed to a fully domestic production model. The brand operates from a 20,000-square-foot facility in California, employing more than 100 skilled artisans. Every stage of production—from CAD design and casting to final diamond setting—is managed in-house under strict quality controls.“We are steadfast in our approach; we’re not revising our pricing or rethinking our process,” said a MICHAEL M spokesperson. “Every piece we create is a promise to our customers, backed by craftsmanship and consistency.”This vertically integrated approach helps MICHAEL M navigate the volatility of tariff-affected imports, maintaining both quality and timely delivery. The brand’s collection includes fine diamond rings, custom engagement pieces, and elegant jewelry for women—all designed and produced in the United States with ethically sourced materials.Fred Nasseri, Owner of Unicorn Jewelry, emphasized the importance of this partnership:“MICHAEL M continues to deliver handcrafted excellence when it matters most. Our customers aren’t just buying jewelry—they’re investing in quality and legacy.”As consumer demand for transparency, ethical sourcing, and long-term value grows, Unicorn Jewelry is proud to offer MICHAEL M's U.S.-crafted collections to Southern California customers. The partnership underscores a shared commitment to lasting beauty, responsible practices, and community trust.About Unicorn Jewelry & Watch BoutiqueLocated in Rancho Bernardo, Unicorn Jewelry has served the San Diego region for over four decades with a curated selection of fine designer pieces and custom creations. The boutique offers personalized service, expert repairs, and collections from some of the world’s most respected jewelry houses.About MICHAEL MFounded in California, MICHAEL M is a luxury jewelry designer known for handcrafted diamond engagement rings and elegant fine jewelry collections. All pieces are designed and manufactured in the U.S. using ethical, high-quality materials.Brought to You By: MyCommunity.Today (MYCT)MyCommunity.Today provides local businesses with free mobile and web apps, marketing tools, and visibility support. With over 70,000 registered businesses, MYCT empowers small businesses like Unicorn Jewelry through digital engagement and sustainable local promotion.Media ContactsUnicorn JewelryFred Nasseri858.487.6454fred@unicornjewelry.comMICHAEL MAlex Theodoulou, Marketing Director818.565.3355alex@michaelm.comMyCommunity.Today1-877-I-GO-MYCTinfo@mycommunity.today

