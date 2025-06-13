Dr. Carlous Caple of Caple Global Associates Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caple Global Associates, founded by Dr. Carlous Caple, is proud to announce its strategic initiatives to transform education and cybersecurity. With roots in psychology and a dynamic trajectory toward cybersecurity education, Dr. Caple’s firm is redefining how organizations understand and implement effective change management strategies within educational and cybersecurity frameworks.

From Psychology to Technology Leadership

Dr. Carlous Caple’s journey began in psychology, where his initial focus as a clinical therapist was driven by a desire to explore the complexities of the human mind. His interest evolved into organizational psychology, specifically exploring how organizations function and adapt to changes in leadership and management. He then transitioned into educational technology; a decision influenced by the technological revolution of the early 1990s—just before the public advent of the internet.

This pivotal shift occurred at a time when technology was making its way from a military based concept to broader societal application with the Internet and email communications. Dr. Caple saw the immense potential of educational technology in revolutionizing learning and training development, paving the way for his expertise in designing effective programs in the domain. His excitement regarding technology heightened through various interactions with mentors and thought leaders, guiding him toward a holistic understanding of educational implications.

From the Birdhouse Project to Modern Curricula

Dr. Caple immerses his practice in the historical context of education by drawing inspiration from landmark initiatives such as the 1930s Birdhouse Project grounded in pragmatic theory. This research project incorporated vocational training into agricultural curricula, with the goal of transitioning an agriculturally based society to one equipped with transferable skills.

Today, Caple Global Associates leverages this foundational history to advocate for a blend of traditional and modern educational techniques. By applying lessons from these formative decades, Dr. Caple emphasizes the necessity of blending hands-on skills with innovative technology-driven education, ensuring that students acquire both theoretical and practical knowledge.

Cybersecurity: Aligning Technology and Policy

Amidst rapid technological advancements and the onset of AI, Caple Global Associates acknowledges the essential role of cybersecurity. The company stresses the need for comprehensive national and global standards, such as those pioneered by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). These standards ensure that innovations maintain security and privacy at their core.

As Dr. Caple explains, “The need for a universal guided standards program is urgent. We must address how we govern technology, ensuring that consumers and developers understand the implications of their use, just as NIST provides a blueprint for cybersecurity policies.”

A Vision of Informed Consumerism

Caple Global Associates also emphasizes the critical role of informing consumers about technology’s potential and risks. By creating a universally accessible repository of data, analogous to the once household-standard “Consumer Reports,” Dr. Caple envisions a future where the public makes educated decisions concerning technology use at home and beyond.

Industry Thought Leadership: Authorship and Collaboration

Dr. Caple co-authored “The Black Student’s Guide to Graduate and Professional School,” offering insights into navigating advanced education. His publication “Addressing Business Need: The Benefits of SharePoint 2013 for Building Communities of Practice” exemplifies his commitment to merging business needs with technological solutions for enhanced collaborative environments.

Global Collaboration and Future Initiatives

Caple Global Associates is extending its expertise across borders. By initiating global think tanks and collaborating with overseas universities, the company plans to address education and cybersecurity challenges on a global scale. This initiative is working to understand and incorporate international best practices and standards, ultimately shaping responsible global citizens equipped to navigate a digitally interconnected world.

For more information about Dr. Carlous Caple or Caple Global Associates, please visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/drcarlouscaple

