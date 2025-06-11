GetHairMD and Lionheart Health Announce Alliance for Commercialization of Breakthrough Technology HairCell™

Lionheart Health Technology contributes over 500 patent claims related to hair regeneration and a complete, complementary platform to the GetHairMDTM protocol.

HairCell is a perfect addition to our comprehensive range of solutions, as it offers a non-surgical, in-office approach with minimal discomfort documented results, and high client satisfaction.” — Paul Herchman, Co-CEO of GetHairMD

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lionheart Health, a leading energy-based medical device developer and proprietary biologics company for aesthetics and healthspan extension, announced a new partnership with GetHairMD, one of the fastest growing networks of physician-led hair restoration clinics in the United States and an emerging leader in the industry. Through this agreement, GetHairMD becomes the first and only hair restoration medical practice network in the United States to offer HairCell from Lionheart Health, an FDA cleared, patented bioelectric protein expression technology.HairCell stimulates gene expression to improve circulation, reduce inflammation, improve scalp muscle health, and enhances the youthfulness of scalp tissue. The comfortable procedure involves placing electrodes on the scalp during relaxing in-office sessions. The treatment is completely painless and requires no downtime.“This changes everything!” said Paul Herchman, Co-CEO of GetHairMD, “The patented ground-breaking technology brought forward by the Lionheart Health HairCell bioelectric protein expression platform is at the forefront of innovation and is a perfect complement to the GetHairMD protocol. Our clinical advisory board is excited to lead the way in introducing cell signaling platform to their peers. We believe adding this innovative, patented technology to our already strong treatment offerings, solidifies our industry leadership in supporting our licensed partners and their patients in their hair restoration goals. HairCell is a perfect addition to our comprehensive range of solutions, as it offers a non-surgical, in-office approach with minimal discomfort documented results, and high client satisfaction.”Lionheart Health's patented bioelectric signals help unlock, amplify, and extend the release of regenerative proteins from the GetHairMD multi-modality treatments.The Lionheart Health HairCell platform includes patented bioelectric protein expressions for:1) Stem cell homing via SDF1 and PDGF.2) Aging reversal, scalp muscle health, and inflammation reduction via Klotho protein stimulation.3) COL171A stem cell competition and collagen.4) Tropoelastin for enhancing the youthfulness of scalp tissue for healthy hair follicles.COL17A1 is heralded in Japan as “the forever young protein” related to its hair and skin regeneration capabilities which promote stem cell competition and collagen building.“No other company has a stronger IP and product platform in Klotho stimulation and supplementation technologies than Lionheart Health” stated Brian Lasater CTO of Lionheart Health, Inc.Having a low level of Klotho is identified in many studies as a primary underlying cause of premature aging, including hair loss.Lionheart Health, Inc. won the Allergan Aesthetics ULP Innovation in Medical Aesthetics Award in part for its breakthroughs in skin and hair regeneration research. On May 12th, it was announced that Lionheart Health, out of 596 competitors, is one of 40 finalists in the XPRIZE health span competition and is in the running to win the $81 million Grand Prize for reversing aging by 20 years.“The HairCell platform is a unique, groundbreaking innovation in cell signaling for scalp and hair follicle health. GetHairMD is singularly focused on the hair growth market, and not only are our product lines synergistic, but our commercialization strategies align as well utilizing a licensing/franchising model with comprehensive support provided to licensees,” stated Howard Leonhardt, Inventor and Co-CEO of Lionheart Health, Inc.The HairCell FDA clearance is for:• Reducing pain/inflammation• Restoring scalp muscle health• Improving scalp circulation“We are committed to ensuring our HairCell and GetHairMD joint licensees/franchisees develop thriving, profitable practices with highly satisfied clients that help grow their businesses further with a steady stream of referrals,” stated Scott Hoots, Co-CEO at Lionheart Health, Inc., and leader of their licensing operations.For more information about HairCell, including Before and After results, please visit www.lionheartlongevity.com About Lionheart Health:Lionheart Health is a 2022 spin-out of Leonhardt Ventures LLC, a world leader in MedTech innovation for over 42 years. Over 600,000 patients have been treated with Leonhardt's inventions. Lionheart Health, Inc. is focused on commercializing the patented Leonhardt bioelectric and biologics technology platform to med spas, sports medicine clinics, veterinary clinics, and EMS fitness studios.For more information about Lionheart Health, see www.lionheartlongevity.com About GetHairMD:GetHairMD is a fast-growing network of experienced physician practices knowledgeable in all forms and causes of hair loss. As a one-stop shop for hair restoration solutions, GetHairMD offers a range of treatments that include in-office clinical hair growth lasers, needleless application of prescription topicals, minimally invasive hair grafting, and numerous at-home therapies and procedures. Along with the hair loss solutions we provide today, we are committed to staying ahead of the technological curve and introducing the latest innovations to our physician practices and their patients. Offering protected, exclusive territories, the GetHairMD business model has generated surging interest from potential medical practitioners wishing to collaborate with their peers to help build “The Most Trusted Brand in Treating Hair-Loss.” We anticipate placing HairCell systems first in the nearly 60 current GetHairMD locations and then in all new locations starting in Q3 2025.For more information about GetHairMD, please visit our website at www.gethairmd.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.