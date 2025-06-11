Comer and Pfluger Applaud Passage of Bill Protecting Sanctity of Americans’ Voting Rights in D.C.

WASHINGTON—House Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and Rep. August Pfluger (R-Texas) today praised the U.S. House of Representatives’ passage of H.R. 884, legislation that prohibits individuals who are not U.S. citizens from voting in local Washington, D.C. elections.

“It’s common sense that only American citizens should have the right to vote. Allowing noncitizens to vote in D.C. elections undermines the defining privilege of American citizenship and dilutes the right of American citizens to elect the candidates who best represent them. By passing H.R. 884, the House took a crucial step toward empowering American citizens in D.C. to vote in local elections and restoring the rule of law in our nation’s capital. The House Oversight Committee is proud to support Rep. Pfluger’s important bill and is committed to defending Americans’ fundamental right to vote and responsible governance in D.C. The Senate must now follow the House’s lead and do the same,” said Chairman Comer.

“Free and fair elections are a prerequisite for a healthy republic. The radical DC Council’s decision to allow noncitizens—including illegal aliens and foreign agents—to vote in local elections dilutes the voting power of the citizen voter. That power must be defended, and I am thrilled House Republicans took action today to do so. Anyone who voted against this legislation, voted for the transfer of political power away from legal voters. With the House passage of my legislation, we are one step closer to restoring the sanctity of the voting process to ensure that only American citizens are voting in our nation’s capital,” said Rep. Pfluger.

Background:

On November 21, 2022, the District of Columbia enacted the Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act (D.C. Act 24-640) to allow noncitizens to vote in local elections. Last Congress, on February 9, 2023, 260 Members in the House voted in favor of Chairman Comer’s resolution of disapproval (H.J.Res. 24) to block enactment of the D.C. Act. The resolution received bipartisan support, with 42 Democratic Members voting with Republicans. However, this bipartisan resolution was ignored by the Senate, and D.C.’s noncitizen voting law has gone into effect.