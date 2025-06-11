Submit Release
Fencing project at Dog Creek Reservoir will restrict camping opportunity until further notice

Idaho Fish and Game will be developing a new parking area and designated camping sites at Dog Creek Reservoir. These developments have become necessary to reduce ongoing vandalism, illegal dumping, and unattended or unsafe fires in an area particularly vulnerable to wildfire.

Due to these on-going issues, Idaho Fish and Game has begun constructing a new fence at the Dog Creek Reservoir access site. This will eliminate camping at the site until a new parking area and designated camping sites can be developed at a later date.

Consequently, camping at Dog Creek Reservoir access site is no longer allowed until further notice.

If you have any questions or need more information, please contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.

 

