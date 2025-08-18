Trail cameras could be the newest tool for estimating Idaho's black bear populations

This summer, Idaho Fish and Game biologists are testing whether trail cameras can help estimate the number of black bears in one of the state’s most popular bear hunting areas, Unit 32A.

The pilot project is designed to determine if remote cameras can produce a reliable population estimate for the 60-mile-long unit, located east of Council. Known for quality bear hunting, the unit’s population trends have drawn increased attention from both hunters and wildlife managers following recent changes in hunting seasons.

Why it matters

In wildlife management, “abundance” refers to the number of animals of a species in a given area. Knowing how many animals are in a population, and how that number changes over time, helps biologists set hunting seasons and harvest limits that ensure sustainable populations.

Some species lend themselves to straightforward surveys. For example, deer and elk bunch up on open winter ranges where aerial counts work well. Black bears don’t. They’re mostly solitary, favor dense cover, are active mostly at dawn and dusk, and hibernate for months, which makes traditional counting methods tough.

“Bears are one of the hardest species to survey,” said Regional Wildlife Manager Regan Berkley. “And that makes obtaining adequate population data to inform decision making one of the biggest challenges of black bear management.”

An evolution of methods

Across the state, Fish and Game biologists mostly rely on harvest data to monitor trends in bear numbers. It’s useful data for wildlife managers, but it isn’t perfect: Harvest data focuses on the portion of the population that are being harvested, and it doesn’t offer a complete picture of the overall population size or dynamics.

Over the years, Fish and Game has continued to work on efficient and reliable methods of estimating black bear populations to supplement the metrics they get from harvest data. Prior to now, one preferred method has been using hair-snare sampling for DNA analysis.

The new camera-based method could offer another reliable way to estimate populations, adding another tool to Idaho’s black bear monitoring toolbox.

This year’s project

In early summer 2025, Fish and Game deployed 150 trail cameras at randomly assigned locations across 32A. The cameras span a variety of habitats, from sagebrush-covered rangelands to dense forests and alpine meadows. Random placement is critical to producing unbiased, scientifically valid results.

Cameras will operate through the summer and early fall before being retrieved. Each unit is expected to record up to tens of thousands of images.

What’s next

Biologists will begin reviewing and analyzing the images this fall. Processing the data will take months, meaning the first population estimate from this project is unlikely before spring 2026.

Until then, hunters and recreationists in Unit 32A may spot cameras in unexpected places. If you do, they are likely part of this study — quietly gathering information that could help shape the future of bear management in Idaho.

Learn more

For details on how black bears are managed statewide, see the Idaho Black Bear Management Plan.