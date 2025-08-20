Confirmed EHD Outbreak in White-Tailed Deer Southeast of Lewiston

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has confirmed a case of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in a white-tailed deer in Game Management Unit 11, southeast of Lewiston. Two more animals are suspected of dying of EHD at the same location. This is the first confirmed outbreak of the season in the Clearwater Region. Additional reports of deer exhibiting symptoms consistent with EHD have subsequently been received in Unit 8A near Kendrick and Unit 8 near Potlatch.

EHD is a virus spread by biting midges (no-see-ums) that affects white-tailed deer. Sick animals often appear weak or disoriented and are frequently found near water sources where they seek relief from fever. While the disease can cause significant die-offs in localized areas, it does not affect humans or pets and poses little risk to livestock. Mule deer can be affected, and elk can be exposed but are less likely to develop the severe form of the disease seen in white-tailed deer.

Currently, there is no treatment for wild deer with EHD and no practical way to control the biting midges that spread the virus. Outbreaks typically subside with cooler, wetter weather or after the first hard frost, which kills the midges responsible for transmission.

What the Public May See

During the course of this outbreak, members of the public may encounter dead or dying deer, particularly around creeks, ponds, or other water sources. Common signs of illness include:

Labored breathing

Swollen head or tongue

Excessive drooling or foam at the mouth

Weakness, disorientation, or an unwillingness to flee from people

Because deer often die within 24–36 hours of showing symptoms, animals may appear otherwise healthy but be found dead near water.

What Hunters Should Know

Deer that recover from an EHD infection are safe to eat, but animals with an active EHD infection should not be consumed. Hunting seasons remain unchanged at this time, though Fish and Game will continue to monitor the outbreak. The disease typically runs its course by early fall and will end with the first hard frost, which kills the midges responsible for spreading it.

Monitoring the Outbreak

EHD outbreaks are not uncommon in Idaho and have occurred in the Clearwater Region in past years, most notably in 2003 and 2021. Although losses can be significant in localized areas, white-tailed deer populations are resilient and generally recover quickly. Fish and Game biologists will continue monitoring the extent of this outbreak.

How the Public Can Help

Residents who see sick or dead deer are encouraged to report them through Fish and Game’s Wildlife Health webpage: https://idfg.idaho.gov/species/whl/report

For more information, contact the Idaho Fish and Game Clearwater Regional Office at (208) 799-5010.