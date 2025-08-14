Low-level helicopter flights to occur in the Magic Valley Region in September

Helicopter and crews will be staging at multiple locations along these areas. For safety, hunters and recreationists are urged to avoid these areas while the helicopter and crews are working.

“This work will help reduce fire risk and improve wildlife habitat for a variety of species,” said Regional Wildlife Habitat Biologist Miranda Reinson. “The areas being treated provide important habitat for big game animals, such as mule deer and elk. By reducing the amount of cheatgrass on the landscape, native vegetation can thrive—providing more nutritious forage for these species. Native grasses, forbs, and shrubs struggle to grow when competing with annual grasses, and invasive grasses are also highly flammable, which increases both the risk and intensity of wildfire.”

This is a highly collaborative effort between Idaho Fish and Game, the United States Forest Service, Idaho Department of Lands, Pheasants Forever, Mule Deer Foundation, Blaine County, and private landowners.

To learn more about the project, please contact Miranda Reinson or Brandon Tycz at the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.