MPD Arrests Suspect in Armed Robbery of a Tire Shop

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect who robbed a tire shop at gunpoint in Northeast.

On Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at approximately 3:19 a.m., the suspects enter a 24-hour tire shop and approached an employee in the 400 block of Florida Avenue, Northeast. Both suspects were armed with firearms and demanded the victim to take them to the cash register. The suspects forced the cash register open and took money. The suspects fled the scene on foot.

On Tuesday, June 10, 2025, pursuant to a District Court Complaint 37-year-old Angelo Maurice Harris, of Southeast, D.C. was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25062297

