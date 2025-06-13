Vehicle Sought in Kenilworth Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle involved in a shooting that occurred in Northeast.

On Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at approximately 1:44 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 4400 block of Quarles Street, Northeast, for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspects’ vehicle was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video:

https://youtu.be/FwJ_WCoIffE

Anyone who can this vehicle or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25086779

###