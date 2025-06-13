Vehicle Sought in Kenilworth Shooting
The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle involved in a shooting that occurred in Northeast.
On Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at approximately 1:44 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 4400 block of Quarles Street, Northeast, for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.
The suspects’ vehicle was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video:
Anyone who can this vehicle or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 25086779
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.