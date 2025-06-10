MPD Makes Arrest in Destruction of Property Cases

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of the suspect who destroyed property and defaced private property in the District.

On June 2, 2025, at approximately 7:42 p.m., Second District officers responded to the report of destruction of property in the Unit block of Dupont Circle, Northwest. The suspect destroyed rainbow colored cloth that was wrapped around light poles. The suspect fled the scene prior to officers arriving. CCN: 25082529

On June 4, 2025, at approximately 7:58 a.m., First District officers responded to the report of a disorderly in the 600 block of Maine Avenue, Southwest. The suspect defaced private property with graffiti spraying offensive language. CCN: 25083229

Detectives located video and photos in both offenses and worked to identify the suspect.

On Sunday, June 8, 2025, First District officer’s familiar with these offenses observed the suspect in Navy Yard and made an arrest without incident. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, 30-year-old Michael Isaiah Webb Jr. of Landover, MD, was charged with Destruction of Property and Defacing Private Property.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating this case as potentially being motivated by hate or bias. The designation can be changed at any point as an investigation proceeds and more information is gathered. A designation as a hate crime by MPD does not mean that prosecutors will prosecute it as a hate crime. The Special Liaison Branch is assisting with this investigation.

