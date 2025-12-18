MPD Makes Arrest in Columbia Heights Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred in Northwest.

On Saturday, October 25, 2025, at approximately 1:56 a.m., Third District officers responded inside of an apartment building in the 3200 block of Hiatt Place, Northwest. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, semi-conscious and barely breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

On Monday, October 27, 2025, the victim succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Jermaine McGee-Holmes, of Northeast, DC.

On Thursday, December 18, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 22-year-old Alan Reginald Wilson Jr., of Capitol Heights, MD, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder While Armed—Felony Murder.

CCN: 25162313

