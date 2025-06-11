Q-CTRL Expands Presence in India with Local Reseller Network to Support National Quantum Education Mission

After Black Opal success in Tamil Nadu, Q-CTRL partners with ELTECH Consulting, Kquanta Research, Quantum Biosciences, and Uttkrist to equip Indian market

NEW DELHI, INDIA, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Q-CTRL, the global leader in quantum infrastructure software, is expanding access for students and professionals across India to Black Opal, the company’s award-winning quantum workforce development platform, through four new collaborations with ELTECH Consulting, Kquanta Research, Quantum Biosciences, and Uttkrist.These partnerships reinforce the company’s standing as the leading quantum computing education provider for those new to the industry, while demonstrating its close alignment with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). Over 30,000 students have also upskilled across the UK as part of the National Quantum Computer Centre (NQCC).The expansion builds on a successful Black Opal rollout last year in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, in partnership with Quantum AI Global. The platform provides a comprehensive introductory quantum computing course in a single software platform, from basic quantum principles to specialized programming techniques. The quantum coursework was delivered as a core learning module for engineering students within the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation’s (TNSDC) Naan Mudhalvan Upskilling Platform. Among the almost 3,000 students who enrolled, 83% have successfully passed the program.“After the success that we have seen implementing Black Opal in Tamil Nadu, we could not be more excited to continue the rollout of Black Opal with new partners in India,” said Aravind Ratnam, Chief Strategy Officer of Q-CTRL. “The Indian workforce has much to offer the quantum ecosystem, and Q-CTRL is humbled to be a part of empowering this next generation of workers.”These new partnerships reflect Q-CTRL’s priority of advancing diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility in the quantum technology ecosystem, along with demonstrating Q-CTRL’s ongoing commitment to equipping the Indian market for careers in quantum and with the skills to be a global leader in quantum computing."We are delighted to collaborate with Q-CTRL to help close the quantum skills gap and future-proof the sector,” said Anita Nandi-Ray, Policy Director at Kquanta Research. “Our partnership with Q-CTRL is a strategic collaboration, focused on equipping professionals to harness quantum’s transformative potential and strengthening the financial ecosystem."As part of this expansion, Q-CTRL and Quantum Biosciences are also supporting a workshop in partnership with the Indian Institute of Science — the Q-Karyashala 2025 — to introduce teachers to Black Opal and make it easier for educators to use the platform in their classrooms. The goal is to kickstart this work with over 150 teachers."Our partnership with Q-CTRL, leveraging their Black Opal platform, is a pivotal step in our mission to cultivate a quantum-ready workforce in India,” said Subu Gupta, Chief Technology Officer at Quantum Biosciences. “By empowering students and professionals with world-class quantum education, we are addressing the critical need for skilled talent and fostering innovation at the intersection of these transformative fields."The partnership between Uttkrist and Q-CTRL is a significant step towards making quantum computing more accessible for Indian learners in both academia and the workforce. This partnership also supports the country’s overall deep-tech innovation goals.“We will use this collaboration with Q-CTRL to provide students, researchers, and professionals with the best tools to learn and excel in quantum computing,” said Shivam Karn, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Uttkrist. “This partnership aligns perfectly with our vision to drive technological advancement in India through education and strategic partnerships.”The Black Opal platform is designed with students and teachers in mind to allow both groups to create customized quantum education programs. For students, the platform features interactive learning modules, practice areas, skill badges, and completion certificates.Educators can align the curriculum with specific learning outcomes by creating tailored assignments, building an unlimited number of assignments, and tracking student progress via exportable analytics.Join Q-CTRL’s growing community of quantum learners and future quantum professionals and try Black Opal for free here . To access Q-CTRL’s educational webinar series in celebration of the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology, visit the Quantum Computing Masterclass landing page About Q-CTRLQ-CTRL is a key player in the global quantum technology industry as a category-defining business for AI-driven quantum infrastructure software. Leading quantum computing hardware providers integrate its performance-management software with their superconducting and silicon-based platforms to deliver unprecedented capabilities to end users. The company’s global leadership in quantum sensing for defense and dual-use was featured in The New York Times. Q-CTRL also developed Black Opal, an award-winning edtech program that enables users to quickly learn quantum computing.Founded by Michael J. Biercuk in November 2017, Q-CTRL has assembled the world’s foremost team of expert quantum-control engineers, providing solutions to global quantum technology leaders, including Fortune 500 companies, startups, national research labs, and academic institutions. The company has international headquarters in Sydney, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Berlin, and Oxford, and is an international member of QETCI, India’s quantum consortium.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.