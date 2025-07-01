Nine Years Strong: Children’s Museum of Phoenix Proves Splash Tents’ Custom Canopies Stand the Test of Time

10x10 logo canopy tent in phoenix 10x10 tents in arizona

After 9+ years, the Children’s Museum of Phoenix still uses Splash Tents’ custom 10x10 canopy tents and back walls—all holding strong.

We believe in building relationships, not just shipping products. It’s our privilege to be part of the story for organizations like the Children’s Museum of Phoenix that are changing lives every day.” — Director of Sales

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For over nine years and counting, the Children’s Museum of Phoenix has trusted Splash Tents, Inc. to bring their brand to life at outdoor events, community activations, and seasonal celebrations across Arizona. From custom 10x10 canopy tents and printed back walls to full-color table covers Splash Tents has played an integral role in helping the Museum create welcoming, branded environments that engage children and families year-round.This long-standing partnership is a shining example of how custom event displays can reinforce an institution’s identity while delivering lasting value over time. Based in Dallas, TX Splash Tents, Inc. serves clients nationwide, but its ongoing relationship with the Children’s Museum of Phoenix highlights its deep commitment to serving community-focused organizations with reliable, high-impact outdoor branding solutions.“We’re honored to champion the incredible work of the Children’s Museum of Phoenix,” said a spokesperson for Splash Tents, Inc. “For nearly a decade, they’ve relied on our custom canopy tents and back walls to create immersive, child-friendly spaces across Phoenix. It’s more than a partnership—it’s a shared mission to uplift families through creativity and play.”A Phoenix Staple: Bold, Branded Gear Built for Year-Round UseKnown for hosting a wide variety of outdoor programs and community festivals—including seasonal pop-ups, First Fridays, and mobile learning exhibits—the Children’s Museum of Phoenix needed durable and visually striking event gear capable of withstanding Arizona’s intense sun, wind, and seasonal temperature swings.Splash Tents, Inc. delivered a cohesive outdoor branding package that includes: Custom 10x10 Canopy Tents with Logo PrintingFull-Color Dye-Sublimated Back Walls6ft and 8ft Custom Table Covers (standard and fitted)Each component features vivid full-color printing, reinforced aluminum frames, and fade-resistant fabrics—ideal for use at public parks, school events, and city-wide festivals throughout Phoenix and surrounding areas.Popular SEO keywords: custom 10x10 canopy tent Phoenix, branded back wall display, custom table covers Phoenix, event tents with logos Arizona, outdoor promotional tents for museumsDesigned for Families, Engineered for PerformanceFor a museum that prides itself on interactive learning and family fun, every detail matters—from the moment a visitor sees their tent at an outdoor fair to the educational games hosted under the canopy. Splash Tents’ branded event displays help reinforce the Museum’s welcoming, playful aesthetic while staying rugged enough for regular transport and repeated outdoor use.“Our Splash Tent holds up beautifully year after year. It’s colorful, durable, and helps us stand out at every Phoenix-area event,” said a museum representative. “Families recognize our display before they even reach our booth.”The branded canopy tents serve as more than just shelter—they become a beacon for engagement and outreach. Whether set up for a summer splash day, literacy campaign, or community science fair, the Museum’s 10x10 logo tent provides an instantly recognizable space for hands-on fun.Even after nine years of consistent use, many of the original Splash Tents products—including their custom canopy tents and table covers—are still holding strong. This durability underscores the product quality Splash Tents is known for, delivering not just visual impact but long-term value.A Commitment to Phoenix and Community-Led ImpactLocated in the heart of downtown Phoenix, the Children’s Museum of Phoenix is one of the most visited children’s museums in the country, serving hundreds of thousands of families annually. Their vibrant community outreach programs often extend beyond the walls of the museum—into parks, schools, and underserved neighborhoods.That’s where Splash Tents, Inc. comes in. By providing modular, portable, and easy-to-set-up custom tent kits, the company enables the Museum to scale its impact wherever it’s needed.The Phoenix climate can be demanding, but Splash Tents’ heavy-duty materials, UV-resistant printing, and ventilated canopy designs make them a trusted choice for institutions that host recurring outdoor events.“We tailor our products to meet the needs of clients working in extreme climates like Arizona,” said the Splash Tents team. “The Children’s Museum of Phoenix is a perfect example of how our custom event tents can elevate outreach while standing up to the elements.”Why More Phoenix Organizations Are Turning to Splash Tents, Inc.While the Children’s Museum is a standout partner, Splash Tents also supplies custom branded canopy tents to a wide range of Phoenix-area clients—including schools, youth sports teams, nonprofits, food vendors, and local businesses.Key benefits include:Fast Nationwide Shipping to ArizonaFull Customization with Dye-Sublimation PrintingMultiple Tent Sizes (10x10, 10x15, 10x20)Add Ons: Table Covers, Backdrops, Flags, and MoreLightweight Frames with Commercial-Grade DurabilityWhether you're a museum, sponsor, or small business hosting an outdoor event in Phoenix, Splash Tents provides affordable, high-quality custom canopy tents that showcase your message and stand out from the crowd.Trusted for Nearly a Decade—And Still Going StrongThe ongoing partnership with the Children’s Museum of Phoenix reflects Splash Tents’ core values: consistency, quality, and long-term client support. From nonprofits and museums to sports teams and corporate activations, Splash Tents empowers organizations to stand out with durable, eye-catching displays that perform in any environment.With clients in all 50 states, including long-term partners like the Children’s Museum of Phoenix, Splash Tents is a trusted name in event branding—delivering products that combine design excellence with real-world reliability.

