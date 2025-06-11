KLIKA TECH WINS 2025 GLOBAL RECOGNITION AWARD FOR BREAKTHROUGHS IN HEALTHCARE, AI, AND SMART INFRASTRUCTURE

Award-winning innovation across healthcare, AI, and smart infrastructure earns Klika Tech global recognition for transformative solutions.

There’s no innovation without strong collaboration—and no lasting impact without solving real problems” — Christophe Bacon

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Klika Tech, a global technology solutions and consulting leader, has been awarded a 2025 Global Recognition Award for its outstanding technology contributions and industry-wide impact across connected healthcare, artificial intelligence, and smart infrastructure. The award honors the company’s work on three transformative solutions: LUCI, GLUCOSE, and Quext. A panel of global industry experts selected Klika Tech through a rigorous evaluation based on the Rasch model, recognizing excellence in leadership, innovation, and service.Revolutionizing Assistive Mobility with LUCIIn collaboration with LUCI, Klika Tech co-developed a smart mobility platform that redefined safety for power wheelchair users. Using real-time sensor fusion and cloud-based AI, LUCI delivers unmatched autonomy and protection, raising the bar for connected healthcare solutions.“Klika Tech brought the experience and speed needed to turn a bold idea into a real-world product that’s making a difference every day,” said Jared Dean, Co-Founder and CTO of LUCI. “They understood the mission from day one and built technology that serves people—not just users.”Leading the AI Shift with GLUCOSEGLUCOSE, a next-gen Agentic AI platform developed in partnership with 5.Y, enables intelligent, multimodal interactions for automotive and consumer appliance industries using messaging apps like WhatsApp and iMessage. The solution helps global brands streamline customer engagement, enhance product functionality, and future-proof service experiences.“There’s no innovation without strong collaboration—and no lasting impact without solving real problems,” said Christophe Bacon, Co-Founder of 5.Y. “With Klika Tech, we engineered GLUCOSE Agentic AI: an autonomous engagement layer that helps brands reclaim control of the customer journey and transform how they assist customers.”Modernizing Property Management with QuextKlika Tech’s smart apartment solution with Quext applies cloud-integrated IoT to transform resident experiences and optimize property management operations. The scalable platform automates property systems, increases efficiency, saves energy, and reduces costs for building owners.“Klika Tech helped us turn our vision into a working platform that’s scalable, flexible, and smart,” said Tray Johnson, CTO of Quext. “Their team delivered fast, solved real challenges, and brought the deep technical knowledge needed to do it right.”Global Reach, Lasting ImpactKlika Tech’s innovation also spans industrial and manufacturing applications, including AI-driven solutions that improve operational visibility, quality assurance, and automation. Across industries, the company delivers future-ready technologies that are built to scale and drive results.“This award reflects the strength of our partnerships and our focus on building innovative solutions that solve real problems,” said Gennadiy Borisov, President and Co-CEO of Klika Tech. “We’re proud to be recognized for the impact our work is making across industries and around the world.”About Klika TechKlika Tech is a global technology solutions and consulting company that specializes in delivering cutting-edge Cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), and embedded systems solutions. Headquartered in the U.S. with locations across North and South America, Europe, and Central Asia, Klika Tech co-creates end-to-end hardware, embedded, and software solutions for wearables, smart home/building/city platforms, connected healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart retail, connected agriculture, asset tracking, automotive, and smart mobility. We are an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, AWS IoT, GenAI, Life Sciences, AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology, Smart City, Government, and DevOps Competency Partner with multiple AWS Service validations. For more information, visit www.klika-tech.com or email us at contact@klika-tech.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.