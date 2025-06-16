The Recovery Team-Cape Cod Addiction Treatment Center Launches Mental Health Program Amid Growing Mental Health Crisis

Aerial View of The Recovery Team - Cape Cod Fly tying at The Recovery Team - Cape Cod before going fishing The pool at The Recovery Team - Cape Cod The Recovery Team - Cape Cod's full-day treatment patients' suites

Falmouth addiction treatment facility adds a dedicated mental health program to ease the mental health crisis.

When we combine mental health care with holistic services, patients stabilize faster and achieve better outcomes.” — Dr. Sal Raichbach, chief clinical officer at The Recovery Team - Cape Cod

FALMOUTH, MA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Recovery Team - Cape Cod is expanding its addiction treatment program, adding a separate program for mental health patients . This means people can access high-quality, comprehensive mental health care even if they don’t have a substance use disorder. The expansion makes critical mental health services more accessible at a time when they’re needed the most. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, more than one in five adults—23.1 percent—now experience a mental illness, a rate that has climbed steadily from 17.7 percent in 2008. At The Recovery Team - Cape Cod , patients with mental health conditions now have access to multiple levels of care, including full-day, partial-day treatment programs and a virtual evening program. Previously, those levels of care were reserved for substance use disorder and dual diagnosis patients.The Recovery Team - Cape Cod, formerly Recovering Champions, is one of the few programs in the region licensed to treat both substance use and primary mental health conditions.“We’ve seen how untreated mental health conditions can disrupt recovery and increase the risk of hospitalization,” Dr. Sal Raichbach, The Recovery Team’s chief clinical officer, said. “When we combine mental health care with holistic services, patients stabilize faster and achieve better outcomes.”Setting a New Standard in Mental Health CareThe facility takes a comprehensive, whole-person approach to treatment. Patients–whether recovering from mental health, substance use, or both–have access to a combination of evidence-based therapies like cognitive behavioral therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy and trauma-focused work with holistic modalities such as yoga, acupuncture, massage, Reiki, art and music therapy.Beyond therapy, the program is designed to support emotional and physical well-being. Patients benefit from outings unique to Cape Cod, such as fly fishing. They learn to tie flies and land catches, which builds focus, confidence and relieves stress. Patients fly fish, learning to cast for striped bass and bluefish. Every activity ties back to a whole-person approach, strengthening mental and physical health.Support for Long-Term RecoveryClients receive help with life logistics, such as completing Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) paperwork and other legal forms. Recovery doesn’t stop at discharge. Graduates join an alumni program that provides long-term peer support, care coordination and ongoing recovery resources.Robert Souza is a Recovery Team - Cape Cod alum. He received treatment for PTSD and substance use disorder. Souza celebrates two years of continuous sobriety on June 26. “If I didn’t go, I don’t think I would be here today. My life is great today!” Souza said.“Recovery isn’t just about getting through the day. It’s about finding purpose, support and a path forward,” Dr. Raichbach said. “That’s what we offer here on Cape Cod. It’s not only treatment but also long-term recovery.”About The Recovery Team - Cape CodThe Recovery Team – Cape Cod, a division of Haven Health Management, is dedicated to expanding access to mental health and substance use care in Massachusetts. The facility specializes in full-day treatment, partial-day treatment programs and alumni services that provide recovery resources long after treatment ends. The organization is accredited by the Joint Commission and licensed by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the Massachusetts Bureau of Substance Abuse. The Recovery Team - Cape Cod is located at 279 Brick Kiln Road, East Falmouth, MA 02536.

