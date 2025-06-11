Identiverse® 2025 Expands to Mandalay Bay as Digital Identity Demands Accelerate

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Identiverse, the leading event for professionals working in digital identity and adjacent security disciplines, returned to Las Vegas for its 16th annual conference, held for the first time at Mandalay Bay from June 3–6, 2025.This year’s event drew more than 3,200 participants from across the identity ecosystem, reflecting the ongoing growth and complexity of identity-centric security. Over the course of four days, attendees engaged with more than 270 expert speakers and more than 180 sponsors and exhibiting solution providers across an expanded show floor.“The success of this year’s Identiverse is a true reflection of the dedication and collaboration across the entire IAM community,” said John DelMauro, Executive Vice President, CRA Events at CyberRisk Alliance. “We’re deeply grateful for the trust and commitment shown by attendees, sponsors, exhibitors, and thought leaders who continue to invest their time and energy into advancing our shared mission. The remarkable growth and engagement we’ve seen are not just milestones for Identiverse, but a testament to the collective efforts of professionals working together to address the evolving challenges in identity and access management. We’re honored to be a part of this journey and look forward to continuing to grow with—and learn from—this incredible community.”Identiverse 2025 programming featured eight curated core themes spanning standards development, implementation strategies, identity governance, access management, privacy and policy, and AI’s evolving role in identity security. Sessions ranged from deeply technical master classes to high-level strategic discussions that connected practitioners with policymakers, researchers, and enterprise leaders.This year also marked the debut of two new programs reflecting the evolving dynamics of identity security:• The Non-Human Identity Pavilion and Summit, launched in partnership with NHI Management Group, brought focused attention to machine and device identity challenges. The dedicated Pavilion featured a curated stage, branded kiosks, and a half-day summit to elevate the emerging discourse around non-human identity governance, standards, and innovation.• The inaugural Women in Identity track included executive-led sessions and panel discussions culminating in a well-attended networking reception. Designed to spotlight leadership, amplify diverse perspectives, and foster mentorship, this new initiative represents a broader commitment to inclusivity and community development within the identity field.The move to Mandalay Bay was designed to accommodate increasing demand for both content and exhibition space. According to event organizers, the shift enables Identiverse to support larger audiences while offering additional room for networking, demos, and sponsor activations.Keynotes, panels, and workshops explored the mounting urgency around securing digital identity infrastructures as organizations expand cloud usage, adopt zero trust frameworks, and integrate machine learning into identity workflows. Attendees also participated in interactive sessions, hands-on labs, and networking experiences tailored to enterprise security teams, developers, and identity-first business leaders.Identiverse 2026 is scheduled for June 15-18 and will be held at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino.About IdentiverseNow in its 16th year, Identiverse is a must-attend annual event that brings together over 3,000 digital identity, cybersecurity and privacy professionals for 4 days of world-class learning, engagement, and entertainment. Offering more than 70 hours of top-notch content showcasing enlightening keynotes, informative panels, and hands-on master classes—attendees can connect with their peers during networking receptions and more. For more information, visit Identiverse.com About CyberRisk AllianceCyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and innovative events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SC Media, the OfficialCybersecurity Summits, TECHEXPO Top Secret, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, Cybersecurity Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, LaunchTech Communications, CyberRisk TV and Execweb.Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com

