Senate Resolution 119 Printer's Number 0897
PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - Senate Resolution 119
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
BROOKS, VOGEL, CULVER, ARGALL, MASTRIANO, L. WILLIAMS, PENNYCUICK, J. WARD, STEFANO, LANGERHOLC, HUTCHINSON, BAKER
Short Title
A Resolution urging the Congress of the United States to support the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act of 2025 and amend or repeal Federal law relating to program requirements in order to allow for the availability of whole milk and 2% reduced fat milk, flavored or unflavored, in elementary and secondary schools in Pennsylvania and urging the United States Secretary of Agriculture and Secretary of Health and Human Services to update Federal standards relating to the establishment of dietary guidelines in order to permit the availability of whole milk and 2% reduced fat milk, flavored or unflavored, in elementary and secondary schools in Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
Resolution Urging Congress and the US Departments of Agriculture and Health & Human Services to Support Whole Milk in Schools
Actions
|0897
|Referred to EDUCATION, June 4, 2025
|Reported as committed, June 10, 2025
Generated 06/10/2025 07:00 PM
