House Bill 749 Printer's Number 1332
|PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - 0765
|Referred to HUMAN SERVICES, Feb. 26, 2025
|Reported as committed, March 17, 2025
|First consideration, March 17, 2025
|Laid on the table, March 17, 2025
|Removed from table, April 8, 2025
|1332
|Second consideration, with amendments, April 9, 2025
|Re-committed to APPROPRIATIONS, April 9, 2025
|(Remarks see House Journal Page ), April 9, 2025
|Re-reported as committed, April 22, 2025
|Third consideration and final passage, April 22, 2025 (203-0)
|(Remarks see House Journal Page ), April 22, 2025
|In the Senate
|Referred to HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, April 28, 2025
|Reported as committed, June 26, 2025
|First consideration, June 26, 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.