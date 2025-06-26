Submit Release
House Bill 749 Printer's Number 1332

PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - 0765 Referred to HUMAN SERVICES, Feb. 26, 2025
Reported as committed, March 17, 2025
First consideration, March 17, 2025
Laid on the table, March 17, 2025
Removed from table, April 8, 2025
1332 Second consideration, with amendments, April 9, 2025
Re-committed to APPROPRIATIONS, April 9, 2025
(Remarks see House Journal Page ), April 9, 2025
Re-reported as committed, April 22, 2025
Third consideration and final passage, April 22, 2025 (203-0)
(Remarks see House Journal Page ), April 22, 2025
In the Senate
Referred to HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, April 28, 2025
Reported as committed, June 26, 2025
First consideration, June 26, 2025

