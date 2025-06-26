Submit Release
Senate Resolution 89 Printer's Number 0683

PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - Senate Resolution 89

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

PENNYCUICK, COLEMAN, ROTHMAN, PHILLIPS-HILL, VOGEL, STEFANO, MARTIN

Short Title

A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct an assessment, inventory and analysis of State-owned aircraft and aviation assets and provide recommendations for increased efficiency and cost savings.

Memo Subject

Study of State-Owned Aviation Assets

Actions

0683 Referred to TRANSPORTATION, April 28, 2025
Reported as committed, June 26, 2025

