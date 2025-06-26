Senate Resolution 89 Printer's Number 0683

PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - Senate Resolution 89 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors PENNYCUICK, COLEMAN, ROTHMAN, PHILLIPS-HILL, VOGEL, STEFANO, MARTIN Short Title A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct an assessment, inventory and analysis of State-owned aircraft and aviation assets and provide recommendations for increased efficiency and cost savings. Memo Subject Study of State-Owned Aviation Assets Actions 0683 Referred to TRANSPORTATION, April 28, 2025 Reported as committed, June 26, 2025 Generated 06/26/2025 10:35 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.